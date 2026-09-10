EQS-Adhoc: Notice by Rumble Deutschland AG regarding an upcoming squeeze-out under German Stock Corporation Law

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Other/Other

Notice by Rumble Deutschland AG regarding an upcoming squeeze-out under German Stock Corporation Law



10-Sep-2026 / 22:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Notice by Rumble Deutschland AG regarding an upcoming squeeze-out under German Stock Corporation Law

Frankfurt am Main – September 10, 2026 – Today, the Management Board of Northern Data AG (ISIN DE000A0SMU87, WKN A0SMU8, “Northern Data” or the “Group”) was informed by Rumble Deutschland AG of its intention to perform the transfer of the Northern Data shares held by the remaining shareholders (“minority shareholders”) to Rumble Deutschland AG in exchange for an adequate cash compensation. This shall be resolved at a general meeting yet to be convened, in accordance with Sections 327a et seqq. German Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law).

Furthermore, Rumble Deutschland AG has informed Northern Data that it will determine the amount of the adequate cash compensation per no-par value bearer share of Northern Data on the basis of a company valuation yet to be completed and will notify Northern Data of this separately in a formal squeeze-out request.

This notice is made in light of the fact that, according to Rumble Deutschland AG, it will hold approximately 98.03% of Northern Data’s shares on or around September 30, 2026, pursuant to contractual agreements, and will thus become Northern Data’s principal shareholder (Hauptaktionär) within the meaning of Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act.

The effectiveness of the squeeze-out under German stock corporation law is still subject to a resolution by the shareholders’ meeting of Northern Data and the registration of the transfer resolution in the commercial register at the registered seat of Northern Data. Upon entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register of Northern Data, all shares held by minority shareholders will be transferred to the principal shareholder against payment of the determined cash compensation.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de