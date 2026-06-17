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17.06.2026 11:54:13
EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026
Frankfurt am Main – 17 June 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today raises its FY 2026 revenue outlook to be between EUR 170 million and EUR 190 million.
The increase against the previously communicated FY 2026 revenue outlook of EUR 130 million to EUR 150 million, reflects improved pricing dynamics and continued high level of utilization of its GPU estate. The Group has also decided to retain and utilize the cluster of GPU servers classified as held for sale as of 31 December 2025.
Investor Relations:
Jose Cano
End of Inside Information
17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2348106
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2348106 17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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