EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026



17-Jun-2026 / 11:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026

Frankfurt am Main – 17 June 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today raises its FY 2026 revenue outlook to be between EUR 170 million and EUR 190 million.

The increase against the previously communicated FY 2026 revenue outlook of EUR 130 million to EUR 150 million, reflects improved pricing dynamics and continued high level of utilization of its GPU estate. The Group has also decided to retain and utilize the cluster of GPU servers classified as held for sale as of 31 December 2025.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de