Northern Data Aktie [Valor: 27392576 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87]
02.11.2023 00:38:36

EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG secures EUR 575 million debt financing facility to drive further investments across its three business lines

Northern Data
28.25 EUR 1.44%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Financing
Northern Data AG secures EUR 575 million debt financing facility to drive further investments across its three business lines

02-Nov-2023 / 00:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Northern Data AG secures EUR 575 million debt financing facility to drive further investments across its three business lines 

Frankfurt am Main, 2 November 2023 – Today, Northern Data AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMU87, the “Company”, and, together with its subsidiaries, “Northern Data Group” or the “Group”) entered into a loan agreement with a company of the Tether Group, under which it secured a EUR 575 million debt financing facility. The facility is unsecured, at standard market conditions and has a term until 1 January 2030. It will enable Northern Data Group to make further investments across its three business lines Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining.

The focus of these investments will be on the acquisition of additional sophisticated hardware allowing Northern Data Group’s Taiga Cloud business to further expand its offering as a Generative Artificial Intelligence Cloud Service Provider in Europe.

The new financing is also intended to be used to expand Northern Data Group’s portfolio of data centers through Ardent Data Centers, the Group’s data center infrastructure business, and enhance the Group’s existing operations.

Finally, the Company intends to use the financing to further scale its Bitcoin mining operations with purpose-built, liquid-cooling mining technology through the Group’s mining business, Peak Mining.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989



End of Inside Information

02-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1760899

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1760899  02-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

