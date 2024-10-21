Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Northern Data Aktie [Valor: 27392576 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87]
21.10.2024 07:35:32

EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG examines possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining

Northern Data
0.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Northern Data AG examines possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining

21-Oct-2024 / 07:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Northern Data AG examines possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining

Frankfurt am Main, 21 October 2024 – The Management Board of Northern Data AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMU87, the “Company”) resolved today to begin negotiations with interested parties regarding a possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining.

The Company hereby continues its strategic direction to focus on its AI Solutions business. Whether a divestment of Peak Mining will take place cannot yet be predicted and depends, among other things, on the current dynamic market environment for crypto currencies.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de



End of Inside Information

21-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2011897

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2011897  21-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2011897&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

  • Alle Nachrichten