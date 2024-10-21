EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG examines possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Northern Data AG examines possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining



21-Oct-2024 / 07:35 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 21 October 2024 – The Management Board of Northern Data AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMU87, the “Company”) resolved today to begin negotiations with interested parties regarding a possible divestment of its cryptomining business Peak Mining.

The Company hereby continues its strategic direction to focus on its AI Solutions business. Whether a divestment of Peak Mining will take place cannot yet be predicted and depends, among other things, on the current dynamic market environment for crypto currencies.



