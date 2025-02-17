EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary resignation of NORMA Group CEO and interimistic appointment of the current Supervisory Board Chairman Mr. Mark Wilhelms as CEO during the search for a new CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary resignation of NORMA Group CEO and interimistic appointment of the current Supervisory Board Chairman Mr. Mark Wilhelms as CEO during the search for a new CEO



Maintal February 17, 2025 The chairman of the management board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group"), Mr. Guido Grandi, resigned from his office because of differences on the strategy for the Company with effect as of the end of 17 February 2025.



The supervisory board will conduct a structured search for a new chairman of the management board. For the interim period of max. one year, the current chairman of the supervisory board, Mr. Mark Wilhelms, has been appointed as new chairman of the management board of NORMA Group.



Ms. Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs has been appointed for the interim period as new chairperson of the supervisory board of NORMA Group. Mr. Wilhelms and Ms. Müller-Kirchhofs will start in their respective new positions with effect of 18 February 2025.



Contact:

Sebastian Lehmann

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility

E-Mail: Sebastian.Lehmann@normagroup.com

Tel.: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 741



