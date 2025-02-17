Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NORMA Group Aktie [Valor: 12777608 / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3]
17.02.2025 21:15:35

EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary resignation of NORMA Group CEO and interimistic appointment of the current Supervisory Board Chairman Mr. Mark Wilhelms as CEO during the search for a new CEO

NORMA Group
35.51 CHF 2.43%
EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel
NORMA Group SE: Preliminary resignation of NORMA Group CEO and interimistic appointment of the current Supervisory Board Chairman Mr. Mark Wilhelms as CEO during the search for a new CEO

17-Feb-2025 / 21:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maintal February 17, 2025 The chairman of the management board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group"), Mr. Guido Grandi, resigned from his office because of differences on the strategy for the Company with effect as of the end of 17 February 2025.

The supervisory board will conduct a structured search for a new chairman of the management board. For the interim period of max. one year, the current chairman of the supervisory board, Mr. Mark Wilhelms, has been appointed as new chairman of the management board of NORMA Group.

Ms. Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs has been appointed for the interim period as new chairperson of the supervisory board of NORMA Group. Mr. Wilhelms and Ms. Müller-Kirchhofs will start in their respective new positions with effect of 18 February 2025.

Contact:
Sebastian Lehmann
Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility
E-Mail: Sebastian.Lehmann@normagroup.com
Tel.: +49 (0)6181 – 6102 741


End of Inside Information

17-Feb-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2087507

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2087507  17-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087507&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

