Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
28.03.2023 23:31:25

EQS-Adhoc: nextmarkets AG, an investment of Samara, has decided to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets

Cryptology Asset Group
EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Statement/Insolvency
nextmarkets AG, an investment of Samara, has decided to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets

28-March-2023 / 23:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

 

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)
~Formerly Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)~
Malta, 03.28.2023

 

nextmarkets AG, an investment of Samara, has decided to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets and will subsequently propose liquidation at its Annual General Meeting

 

Malta, 03.28.2023. The Management Board of nextmarkets AG, a portfolio company of Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR, Formerly CAP:GR), has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, in the light of the challenging situation in the public capital markets and the weakness of the financing market, to sell all subsidiaries and, respectively, their assets, as well as further assets of nextmarkets AG.

Following these transactions, the liquidation of nextmarkets AG shall be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of nextmarkets AG.

Samara currently holds 37.68% of the shares in nextmarkets AG and has invested a total amount of approximately EUR 14.6 million as deposits and loans in nextmarkets AG. In prior years, Samara has recognized impairments on nextmarkets AG of EUR 5.2 million. The unimpaired value is, therefore, implied to be EUR 9.4 million, consisting of EUR 5.7 million in equity and EUR 3.7 million in convertible loans.

The amount of the share of the liquidation proceeds of nextmarkets AG attributable to Samara has not yet been determined. However, the Management Board of Samara assumes that the amount of the acquisition costs of the shares in nextmarkets AG and the amount of the loan granted will not be reached and that Samara could therefore incur a loss of up to the implied carrying value of EUR 9.4 million, according to IFRS accounting.

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet of many of the worlds pre-eminent Bitcoin infrastructure companies, such as B1, Northern Data and Deutsche Digital Assets, to seed emerging asset managers on the Samara Alpha platform and back the worlds best builders in Bitcoin.

 

Media Contact:

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta

https://samara-ag.com/

E-mail: info@samara-ag.com

28-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1594889

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1594889  28-March-2023 CET/CEST

