Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’428 -0.3%  SPI 18’532 -0.3%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’625 0.6%  Euro 0.9173 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’967 0.7%  Gold 4’890 2.4%  Bitcoin 51’700 5.7%  Dollar 0.7780 0.0%  Öl 67.9 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft951692UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Alphabet A29798540
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Super Micro-Aktie mit Abwärtsdruck: Analysten schwanken zwischen Hoffnung und Zweifeln
DroneShield-Aktie verliert erneut: Notierung neuer Stammaktien beantragt - Verstärkt sich nun der Abwärtsdruck?
Airbus SE-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung von Jefferies & Company Inc. für Aktie
Reddit-Aktie deutlich höher: Gewinnsprung und deutliches Umsatzwachstum
Strategy-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Trotz Umsatzplus tief in den roten Zahlen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

NAKIKI Aktie 117180160 / DE000WNDL300

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.02.2026 12:47:04

EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

NAKIKI
0.45 EUR 28.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Other
NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

06-Feb-2026 / 12:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE requests change of auditor for the 2024 financial year

Frankfurt am Main, February 6, 2026 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of NAKIKI SE (“NAKIKI”) today decided to immediately apply to the competent local court for the appointment of a new auditor for the 2024 financial year and the dismissal or change of the current auditor, KHS Audit and Valuation GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Cologne.

The reason for the application is that, in NAKIKI's view, the relationship of trust with the currently appointed auditor for the 2024 fiscal year has been permanently damaged. NAKIKI will provide information on the further proceedings and the outcome of the court application, as well as on any new appointment of an auditor in accordance with the legal requirements.

NAKIKI SE
The Executive Board

Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
www.nakikifinance.com

 

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272742

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2272742  06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?