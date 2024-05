EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: New litigation financing agreements: EUR 3 million, option volume EUR 1.5 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement

Nakiki SE: New litigation financing agreements: EUR 3 million, option volume EUR 1.5 million



29-May-2024 / 06:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nakiki SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE, announces 3 new litigation financing agreements:



Real estate purchase agreement:

The seller of non-EU real estate with a value of EUR 10 million suffered damages of approximately EUR 2.3 million as a result of a cancelled property purchase agreement. Legal Finance entered into a litigation funding agreement with the seller to pursue the claim.



Sports car accident:

A policyholder suffered damage in a serious car accident and the insurance company refused to pay the claim for approximately EUR 700,000. Legal Finance entered into a litigation funding agreement with the policyholder to pursue the claim.



Loan agreements:

A borrower refused to repay business loans totalling approximately EUR 550,000. Legal Finance entered into a litigation funding agreement with the lender to enforce the outstanding payments.



The total amount in dispute of the new litigation financing agreements is approximately EUR 3.5 million (excluding costs and interest). The option volume is approximately EUR 1.5 million.



Additional cases are under review. NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg Germany

Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com

Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300





End of Inside Information

29-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com