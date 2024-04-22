EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Annual Report of Operating Subsidiary; Option Volume EUR 133.4 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Nakiki SE: Annual Report of Operating Subsidiary; Option Volume EUR 133.4 million



22-Apr-2024 / 14:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nakiki SE announces that the annual report of its operating subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH for the year 2023 is expected to be published on 10 May. Legal Finance International GmbH is indirectly wholly owned by Nakiki SE through Legal Finance SE.

The option volume of the cases currently financed through Legal Finance International GmbH amounts to EUR 133.4 million as at 31 March 2024. The option volume is the share to which Legal Finance is entitled in the event of a complete victory.



The Legal Finance Group, which includes Nakiki SE, Legal Finance Holding SE, Legal Finance International GmbH and other subsidiaries, is currently financing lawsuits, cases and claims in 11 countries. A brief report on the cases financed can be downloaded from the company's website at https://nakikifinance.com/investor-relations/.

NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SEJohnsallee 3020148 HamburgGermanyTelephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/E-mail: info@nakikifinance.comCommercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000WKN: WNDL30ISIN: DE000WNDL300