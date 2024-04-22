|
22.04.2024 14:54:23
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Annual Report of Operating Subsidiary; Option Volume EUR 133.4 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
Nakiki SE announces that the annual report of its operating subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH for the year 2023 is expected to be published on 10 May. Legal Finance International GmbH is indirectly wholly owned by Nakiki SE through Legal Finance SE.
The option volume of the cases currently financed through Legal Finance International GmbH amounts to EUR 133.4 million as at 31 March 2024. The option volume is the share to which Legal Finance is entitled in the event of a complete victory.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Telephone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
End of Inside Information
22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Johnsallee 30
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1886113
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1886113 22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|
14:54
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Geschäftsbericht der operativen Tochtergesellschaft; Optionsvolumen 133,4 Mio EUR (EQS Group)
|
14:54
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Annual Report of Operating Subsidiary; Option Volume EUR 133.4 million (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE: Commencement of trading on Xetra (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Börsenhandel auf Xetra aufgenommen (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: Hunderte Klagen gegen illegale Online-Casinos - Gericht sieht Verbraucher im Recht (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: Hundreds of lawsuits against illegal online casinos - court rules in favour of consumers (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finances casino lawsuits (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Legal Finance finanziert Casino-Klagen (EQS Group)