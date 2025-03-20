|
20.03.2025 22:40:43
EQS-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Resignation of the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, March 20, 2025 – The chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE (the „Company”), Mr. Carl Georg Dürschmidt, has today informed the Company of his wish to resign from his office as member and chairperson of the Supervisory Board with effect as of May 1, 2025, i.e., in six weeks and the Supervisory Board and the Management Board have accepted this.
The Company will address the succession of Mr. Dürschmidt and propose a suitable successor at the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2025, in the course of the Supervisory Board elections that are due to take place anyway.
Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)
End of Inside Information
