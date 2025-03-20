Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’097 0.4%  SPI 17’317 0.3%  Dow 41’953 0.0%  DAX 22’999 -1.2%  Euro 0.9576 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’451 -1.0%  Gold 3’045 -0.2%  Bitcoin 74’457 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8821 0.6%  Öl 72.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone
Handel in New York: S&P 500 notiert schlussendlich im Minus
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert schlussendlich im Minus
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schliesst in der Verlustzone
Milliardensumme in Stablecoins: Kryptobörse Binance erhält Mega-Investition aus Abu Dhabi
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Nagarro Aktie [Valor: 58853740 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
20.03.2025 22:40:43

EQS-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Resignation of the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board

Nagarro
79.20 EUR -1.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Nagarro SE: Resignation of the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board

20-March-2025 / 22:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 20, 2025 – The chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE (the „Company”), Mr. Carl Georg Dürschmidt, has today informed the Company of his wish to resign from his office as member and chairperson of the Supervisory Board with effect as of May 1, 2025, i.e., in six weeks and the Supervisory Board and the Management Board have accepted this. 

The Company will address the succession of Mr. Dürschmidt and propose a suitable successor at the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2025, in the course of the Supervisory Board elections that are due to take place anyway.


Contact:

Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Baierbrunner Str. 15
81379 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/785000282
Tel.: +49 (0)89/231219151 (Investor Relations)
Fax: +49 (0)322/22132620
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)



End of Inside Information

20-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089 / 785 000 282
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2104076

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2104076  20-March-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Nagarro SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten