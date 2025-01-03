EQS-Adhoc: Mynaric Updates Guidance on 2024 Key Performance Indicators, Lowering Revenue and Optical Communications Terminal Backlog Guidance

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’624 0.2%  SPI 15’518 0.3%  Dow 42’716 0.8%  DAX 19’906 -0.6%  Euro 0.9368 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’871 -0.9%  Gold 2’639 -0.7%  Bitcoin 89’466 1.3%  Dollar 0.9089 -0.4%  Öl 76.6 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
Ci Com profitiert von positivem Bewertungseffekt bei ADC SIIC-Beteiligung
HBM Healthcare-Aktie: HBM Healthcare verzeichnet nach 9 Monaten weiteren Gewinnanstieg
KW 1: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Syz-Bank über 2025: Mag7 wird Lag7? Potenziale und Risiken für NVIDIA & Co.
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Mynaric Aktie [Valor: 121337525 / ISIN: DE000A31C305]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.01.2025 20:17:35

EQS-Adhoc: Mynaric Updates Guidance on 2024 Key Performance Indicators, Lowering Revenue and Optical Communications Terminal Backlog Guidance

Mynaric
3.52 EUR 175.42%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Mynaric Updates Guidance on 2024 Key Performance Indicators, Lowering Revenue and Optical Communications Terminal Backlog Guidance

03-Jan-2025 / 20:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, January 3, 2025 – Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA; ISIN: US62857X1019) (FRA: M0YN; ISIN: DE000A31C305) (the “Company”) updates its full-year 2024 guidance published on August 20, 2024, for two of its key financial performance metrics.

IFRS-15 revenue: the Company now anticipates full-year 2024 IFRS-15 revenue of EUR 14.1 million compared to previous guidance of a range estimating between EUR 16.0 million to EUR 24.0 million. The guidance decrease reflects shipments of CONDOR Mk3 terminals, originally expected to ship in late 2024, to slip into early 2025, due to shortages of key components from suppliers. These delays resulted in approximately EUR 2.6 million of revenue for terminals previously expected to ship in 2024 now expected to ship and revenue recognized in early 2025.

Operating loss: the previous Company guidance of a range of operating loss estimating to range between a loss of EUR 55.0 million to EUR 50.0 million is unchanged.

Cash-In from Customer Contracts(1): the previous Company guidance estimating to range between EUR 45.0 million to EUR 50.0 million is unchanged.

Optical Communications Terminal Backlog(2): the Company now anticipates full-year optical communications terminal backlog at December 31, 2024 of 787 terminal units compared to the previously communicated Company guidance estimating to range between 800 to 1,000 terminal units. The guidance decrease is due to timing shifts in contracts for new terminal orders previously expected to close in 2024 now expected to close in 2025.

(1) Cash-In from Customer Contracts includes payments from customers under purchase orders and other signed agreements, including accrued payment milestones under customer programs.

(2) Optical communications terminal backlog represents the quantity of all open optical communications terminal deliverables in the context of signed customer programs at the end of a reporting period.

Further explanations about how Mynaric uses these metrics can be found in Mynaric’s Annual Report 2023, which has been published on Mynaric’s investor relations website.

About Mynaric 

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts contained in this release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent our opinions, expectations, assumptions, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. Forward looking statements are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target” “will,” “would” and/or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected or implied as forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to (i) the impact of any geopolitical tensions or the global COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, our industry and markets as well as our business, (ii) risks related to our limited operating history, our history of significant losses and the execution of our business strategy, (iii) risks related to our ability to successfully manufacture and deploy our products and risks related to serial production of our products, (iv) risks related to our sales cycle which can be long and complicated, (v) risks related to our limited experience with order processing, our dependency on third-party suppliers and external procurement risks, (vi) risks related to defects or performance problems in our products, (vii) effects of competition and the development of the market for laser communication technology in general, (viii) risks related to our ability to manage future growth effectively and to obtain sufficient financing for the operations and ongoing growth of our business, (ix) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information, (x) risks related to our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights and (xi) changes in regulatory requirements, governmental incentives and market developments. Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Unless required under applicable law, neither we nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or otherwise. You should read this release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances may materially differ from what we expect.

This release may include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. Such financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss for the period or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently.



End of Inside Information

03-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Bertha-Kipfmüller-Str. 2-8
81249 München
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2061439

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2061439  03-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061439&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Mynaric AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mynaric AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17:28 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Tesla
09:25 Marktüberblick: Airbus-Aktie gesucht
08:00 Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
23.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Gegenreaktion zum Wochenschluss
20.12.24 Will Santa Claus come to Wall Street?
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
18.12.24 Klimawandel treibt Kaffee- und Kakaopreise auf Rekordhöhe
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’067.97 18.84 BCZSCU
Short 12’279.02 13.96 BB6S6U
Short 12’743.37 8.91 U4B7SU
SMI-Kurs: 11’624.02 03.01.2025 17:31:23
Long 11’086.55 19.31 SSRM3U
Long 10’815.92 13.47 SSOMUU
Long 10’373.50 8.84 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mynaric AG 3.52 175.42% Mynaric AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso 2025 das Leben vieler Anleger verändern wird
BRICS+-Staaten könnten laut Syz-Bank 2025 Bitcoin statt US-Dollar nutzen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2024
Bitcoin Prognose: Alles andere als ein Preisanstieg im Jahr 2025 wäre eine Sensation
Airbus-Aktie schwächelt: Airbus verfehlt wohl Jahresziel bei Auslieferungen 2024
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie in Grün: Telekom plant Aktienrückkauf für über 500 Millionen Euro
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2024: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
4. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Stehen Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. vor einem Boom oder Einbruch?
Dezember 2024: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur UBS-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten