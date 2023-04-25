EQS-Adhoc: Mynaric secures EUR 80.6 million debt/equity financing by way of a US$75 million secured loan and a EUR 12.4 million capital increase from authorized capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Financing/Forecast

Financing to support near-to-medium term business plan and Company provides guidance for its key performance indicators for 2023

Gilching, Germany, 25 April 2023 Mynaric (FRA: M0YN / NASDAQ: MYNA) today signed a financing of in total EUR 80.6 million to refinance existing indebtedness and support Mynarics further growth with funds affiliated with a U.S.-based global investment management firm (the Lenders). Under the arrangement, the Lenders will provide a US$75 million (approximately EUR 68.2 million) secured five-year term loan facility and two affiliates will acquire an aggregate equity stake of approximately 9.1% in Mynaric AG (the Company) for EUR 12.4 million. The new shares are expected to be issued out of the Companys authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders subscription rights on or around 28 April 2023.

The US$75 million (approximately EUR 68.2 million) term loan facility will be provided pursuant to a secured five-year term loan agreement that was entered into today among the Companys wholly-owned subsidiary, Mynaric USA Inc. (Mynaric USA), as the borrower, the Company, the Lenders, and Alter Domus (US) LLC, as the administrative agent. The loan under the agreement will be guaranteed by the Company and each of its subsidiaries, and will be secured by a security interest in substantially all of the assets of the borrower and each of the guarantors. The loan bears interest at a rate equal to Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) for a 3-month tenor (subject to a 2% floor), plus a margin of 10%, and for the first two years, interest in an amount equal to 3% can be paid in kind by increasing the principal amount of the loans. Mynaric USA intends to draw down the full amount of the facility (subject to a 1% original issue discount) in the coming days.

In addition, the management board of the Company today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the Companys share capital from EUR 5,668,391.00 to EUR 6,233,615.00 by issuing 565,224 new ordinary registered shares against cash contribution by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2022/I under the exclusion of the shareholders subscription rights. The new shares issued in the capital increase will be subscribed by affiliates of the Lenders (the Subscribers). The placement price for the new shares is EUR 22.019 per ordinary share, equal to todays closing price, subject to a 3% discount, and resulting in aggregate proceeds raised of EUR 12.4 million. The Company expects to apply to the commercial register for the registration of the capital increase on or around 25 April 2023. Upon effectiveness of the capital increase, the Subscribers will own approximately 6.4% and 2.6%, respectively, of Mynarics total share capital.

The aggregate net proceeds of the term loan and the equity investment (i.e., net of fees and expenses related to these transactions) of approximately EUR 75.1 million will be used to fully repay the Companys existing debt under the May 2022 credit agreement and provide working capital funding to support the near-to-medium term business plan. Under this business plan, the Company announces preliminary guidance on the annual increase for its key performance indicators for 2023 as follows:

Optical Communications Terminal Backlog (1) expected to significantly increase and

expected to significantly increase and Cash-in from Customer Contracts(2) expected to significantly increase

(1) Backlog is calculated as the order backlog at the beginning of a reporting period plus the order intake within the reporting period minus terminal deliveries recognized as revenue within the reporting period and as adjusted for canceled orders, changes in scope and adjustments. If there are multiple options for deliveries under a particular purchase order or binding agreement, backlog only takes into account the most likely contract option based on management assessment and customer discussions.

(2) Includes payments from third parties from customer contracts and other signed agreements (including payments received based on payment milestones under customer programs), but excludes payments from government grants.

