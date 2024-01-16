Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mutares Aktie [Valor: 43469302 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650]
16.01.2024 08:00:28

EQS-Adhoc: Mutares considers further tap issue up to EUR 100 million of its bond issued in March 2023

Mutares
33.80 EUR -0.88%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
Mutares considers further tap issue up to EUR 100 million of its bond issued in March 2023

16-Jan-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Mutares considers further tap issue up to EUR 100 million of its bond issued in March 2023

Munich, 16 January 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") today has decided to consider a further increase of the EUR 100 million bond issued in March 2023 with maturity on 31 March 2027 (ISIN: NO0012530965) and tapped by EUR 50 million in May 2023 through an optional tap issue in a private placement of up to EUR 100 million. Pareto Securities and Arctic Securities have been mandated to prepare the documentation required for subsequent market approach of investors. The net proceeds accruing to Mutares from the tap issue are to be used mainly for further portfolio growth, including the financing of further corporate acquisitions.

The final decision on the tap issue of the bonds will be taken by Mutares subject to market conditions. Mutares will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the transaction in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Important Notice

This release is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It is neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities of Mutares to any person in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America (the "United States") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

Certain statements in this ad hoc notification are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this ad hoc notification.

 

For further information:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Jessica Mair
Tel. +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

 



End of Inside Information

16-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1815323

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1815323  16-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

