28.07.2025 17:47:14

EQS-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the defence tech sector

Mountain Alliance
2.72 EUR -3.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the defence tech sector

28-Jul-2025 / 17:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the defence tech sector

Munich, 28 July 2025 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA) has successfully placed the capital increase resolved on 11 July 2025 to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the Defence Tech sector with an issue volume of EUR 1.98 million.

In total, 683,621 new no-par value bearer shares were issued at an issue price of EUR 2.90 per share as part of a private placement, with the capital increase against cash contributions making partial use of the existing authorised capital and excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The issue price corresponds to the price of the Company’s shares on the day the issue price was determined. Upon registration of the capital increase, the Company’s share capital will be increased from EUR 6,885,584 to EUR 7,569,205 through the issuance of 683,621 new shares (corresponding to 9.9 percent of the previous share capital).

The new shares will be entitled to dividends from 1 January 2025. Following the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Mountain Alliance AG, they will be included in the existing listing of the Company’s shares in the m:access segment for small and medium-sized companies on the Munich Stock Exchange.

 

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner

Sole Member of the Management Board

Theresienstr. 40

80333 Munich

e-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de

www.mountain-alliance.de

 

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Gräfelfing/Munich

phone: +49 89 1250903-30

e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstrasse 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2175570

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2175570  28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

