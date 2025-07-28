EQS-Adhoc: Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the defence tech sector

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the defence tech sector



Mountain Alliance successfully places capital increase against cash contribution to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the defence tech sector

Munich, 28 July 2025 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA) has successfully placed the capital increase resolved on 11 July 2025 to finance a short-term investment opportunity in the Defence Tech sector with an issue volume of EUR 1.98 million.

In total, 683,621 new no-par value bearer shares were issued at an issue price of EUR 2.90 per share as part of a private placement, with the capital increase against cash contributions making partial use of the existing authorised capital and excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The issue price corresponds to the price of the Company’s shares on the day the issue price was determined. Upon registration of the capital increase, the Company’s share capital will be increased from EUR 6,885,584 to EUR 7,569,205 through the issuance of 683,621 new shares (corresponding to 9.9 percent of the previous share capital).

The new shares will be entitled to dividends from 1 January 2025. Following the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Mountain Alliance AG, they will be included in the existing listing of the Company’s shares in the m:access segment for small and medium-sized companies on the Munich Stock Exchange.

