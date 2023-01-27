|
27.01.2023 19:50:10
EQS-Adhoc: Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE AG
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE
Cuxhaven, 27 January 2023 Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Photon Management GmbH have informed the Board of Management of PNE AG today that they are at this time no longer pursuing talks with potentially interested parties regarding an acquisition of the entire shareholding in PNE AG held by Photon Management GmbH.
Contact:PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
