27.01.2023 19:50:10

EQS-Adhoc: Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE

27-Jan-2023 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG

Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE

Cuxhaven, 27 January 2023 Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Photon Management GmbH have informed the Board of Management of PNE AG today that they are at this time no longer pursuing talks with potentially interested parties regarding an acquisition of the entire shareholding in PNE AG held by Photon Management GmbH.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

27-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1545831

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1545831  27-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

