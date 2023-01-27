EQS-Adhoc: Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE



27-Jan-2023 / 19:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PNE AG Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 124058084 55.00 % 19.50 % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 124058118 59.00 % 18.00 % Idorsia AG 124058137 59.00 % 17.00 % Morgan Stanley Infrastructure / Photon Management GmbH cease to pursue talks with potential interested parties about an acquisition of the shareholding in PNE Cuxhaven, 27 January 2023 Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Photon Management GmbH have informed the Board of Management of PNE AG today that they are at this time no longer pursuing talks with potentially interested parties regarding an acquisition of the entire shareholding in PNE AG held by Photon Management GmbH. Contact: PNE AG

Alexander Lennemann

Head of Corporate Communication

Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453

Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373

E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com



PNE AG

Head of Investor Relations

Christopher Rodler

Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114

Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373

E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationTel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

27-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

