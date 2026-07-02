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Mister Spex Aktie 112250364 / DE000A3CSAE2

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02.07.2026 15:31:54

EQS-Adhoc: Mister Spex SE decides to apply for a transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Mister Spex
1.17 EUR 0.86%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Other
Mister Spex SE decides to apply for a transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

02-Jul-2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex SE decides to apply for a transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Mister Spex SE has decided to apply for the transfer of the listing of the Company's shares from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The shares of Mister Spex SE (ISIN DE000A3CSAE2) are currently admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are included in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The Management Board of Mister Spex SE decided to apply for the revocation of the admission of the Company's shares to the Prime Standard and to transfer the listing to the General Standard. The change of stock exchange segment is intended to reduce the additional efforts associated with a Prime Standard listing.

The revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard will become effective three months after publication of the revocation decision by the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The admission of the shares of Mister Spex SE to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) will remain unaffected by the revocation.

 

About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading opticians. The Company delivers best-in-class optical services, including its Eye Health Check, and offers a highly curated portfolio of designer brands. With its subscription model, Mister Spex Switch, the Company elevates its service proposition and generates recurring revenue with strong customer retention. Founded in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player into an omnichannel optician with more than 8 million customers, over 120 employed opticians, and a network of currently 66 stores across Germany. Its omnichannel model provides a unified data foundation, a consistent customer experience across all touchpoints, and end-to-end personalization, thereby creating the basis for profitable growth with disciplined cost management in a structurally attractive market.

 

Investor Relations:

GFD Finanzkommunikation GmbH I investorrelations@misterspex.de |

Corporate Communications:

Elina Schneiders I Head of Corporate Communication | elina.schneiders@misterspex.de

 

Mister Spex SE 

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24
D-10249 Berlin
Website: www.misterspex.de  
Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com



End of Inside Information

02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2359090

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2359090  02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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