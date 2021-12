EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger expands Executive Board by appointing COO and CCO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Meyer Burger expands Executive Board by appointing COO and CCO



10-Dec-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd appoints two new members of the Executive Board as of January 1, 2022.

Daniel Menzel will become Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Moritz Borgmann will become Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

The company is thus well positioned operationally for further expansion steps and an accelerated growth path in Europe and the USA. The Executive Board of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd, currently consisting of the three members Gunter Erfurt, CEO, Jürgen Schiffer respectively his successor Natalie Benedikt, CFO, and Katja Tavernaro, CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), will be expanded to five members. To meet the operational requirements of a rapidly growing producer of high-performance solar cells and modules, the Board of Directors appoints Daniel Menzel (born 1979) as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Moritz Borgmann (born 1977) as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) as of January 1, 2022. With the strengthened top management team, Meyer Burger reflects the relevance of the areas of responsibility for its growth strategy.



Daniel Menzel, who has already been serving successfully as Managing Director of Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH since May, 2021, will continue to be responsible for production, supply chain and procurement, logistics, and quality assurance at group level as member of the Executive Board of the group's parent company. A German national, Menzel holds a degree in business administration and business law. He has many years of management experience in the solar industry and, as managing director, implemented the transformation of a medium-sized company.



Since February, 2021, Moritz Borgmann has been responsible, also as Managing Director of Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH, for solar module sales, marketing, product management and business development. In this role, the renowned solar expert has established the new sales and marketing organization and has repositioned Meyer Burger as a premium end consumer brand. With a doctorate in electrical engineering (ETH Zurich), the German national began his career in the semiconductor industry and was active as a management consultant for many years, primarily in the solar industry.



"All strategically relevant functions are now represented in the expanded Executive Board. The Board of Directors thus secures the successful transformation of the company and takes into account the future growth course" - says Chairman of the Board Franz Richter. CEO Gunter Erfurt adds: "I am very pleased about this reinforcement of the Executive Board with two colleagues who have already made a decisive contribution to the success of the transformation this year. Operationally, we are now very well positioned for the further expansion steps and an accelerated growth path."

End of ad hoc announcement