MEDIQON Group Aktie [Valor: 2175722 / ISIN: DE0006618309]
12.12.2022 18:06:42

EQS-Adhoc: MEDIQON Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

MEDIQON Group
12.50 EUR 6.84%
EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
MEDIQON Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

12-Dec-2022 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of MEDIQON Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing up to 10% of its registered share capital of EUR 14,999,333.00. The Company expects to raise EUR 10 to 20 million.
The new shares will be offered exclusively to professional investors in a private placement to be finalized Tuesday morning, Dec 13, 2022. The issue price is set at EUR 14.50 per new share.
The funds raised by the capital increase are supposed to further accelerate the Company's growth.

12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDIQON Group AG
Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
61462 Königstein im Taunus
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6174-9687040
Fax: +49 (0) 6174-9687043
E-mail: ir@mediqon-group.de
Internet: www.mediqon-group.de
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1511009

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1511009  12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

