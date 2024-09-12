Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.09.2024 19:18:27

EQS-Adhoc: MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of MEDION AG

MEDION
13.32 CHF -26.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: MEDION AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Squeeze Out
MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of MEDION AG

12-Sep-2024 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDION AG: Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH specifies transfer request and determines cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of MEDION AG

The majority shareholder of MEDION AG, Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Lenovo Group Limited, today further specified its formal notice of 13 June 2024 regarding the transfer of the shares of the other shareholders of MEDION AG (minority shareholders) to Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH pursuant to Sec. 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).

In this respect, Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH has informed the Management Board of MEDION AG that it has set the cash compensation to be paid for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders at EUR 14,28 per no-par value bearer share of MEDION AG. The cash compensation has been determined on the basis of the  present value of the compensation payments under the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement concluded between Lenovo Germany Holding GmbH and MEDION AG as it exceeds the pro rata earnings value per share and the relevant share price of MEDION AG. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is currently still being reviewed by the court-selected and appointed expert auditor.

The effectiveness of the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders depends on the approval of the general meeting of MEDION AG and the registration of the transfer resolution in the commercial register of MEDION AG. The resolution necessary for the transfer of the shares shall be passed at the general meeting of MEDION AG scheduled for 12 November 2024.
 

Essen, September 12, 2024

 

MEDION AG

Management Board



End of Inside Information

12-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDION AG
Am Zehnthof 77
45307 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 8383-6500
Fax: +49 (0)201 8383-6510
E-mail: Investor-Relations@medion.com
Internet: www.medion.com
ISIN: DE0006605009
WKN: 660500
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1987347

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1987347  12-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

