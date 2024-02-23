Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’497 1.0%  SPI 14’987 0.9%  Dow 39’132 0.2%  DAX 17’419 0.3%  Euro 0.9533 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’873 0.4%  Gold 2’036 0.6%  Bitcoin 44’723 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8807 0.0%  Öl 81.7 -2.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Super Micro Computer2776758Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Viele Veränderungen im vierten Quartal 2023: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burrys investiert
Krypto-Skeptikerin Janet Yellen sieht in Bitcoin & Co. Risiken für die Finanzstabilität
Ungeachtet der US-Sanktionen: Chinas Halbleiterindustrie auf Wachstumskurs
Castle-Aktie: Castle PE kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück
Jamie Dimon trennt sich erstmals seit 2005 von JPMorgan-Aktien
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

MBH Corporation Aktie [Valor: 127410507 / ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.02.2024 23:44:19

EQS-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc:

finanzen.net zero MBH Corporation-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

MBH Corporation
0.05 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Insolvency
MBH Corporation Plc:

23-Feb-2024 / 22:44 GMT/BST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The directors of MBH Corporation Plc (the “Company”) have today resolved to place the Company into administration and intend to file a notice of appointment at Court on Monday 26 February 2024. The Company is cash flow and balance sheet insolvent.
 
Notifying person: Kevin Hanbury, Director
 


End of Inside Information

23-Feb-2024 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
3 K's Engineering Company, Morfa Works, Embankment Road, Machynys
SA15 2DN Llanelli
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95
WKN: A3ESUZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1844423

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1844423  23-Feb-2024 GMT/BST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844423&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten