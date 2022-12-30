SMI 10'820 -0.4%  SPI 13'846 -0.3%  Dow 33'221 1.1%  DAX 13'973 -0.7%  Euro 0.9839 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'821 -0.8%  Gold 1'816 0.3%  Bitcoin 15'255 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9223 -0.1%  Öl 83.2 1.1% 
MBH Corporation Aktie [Valor: 40377781 / ISIN: GB00BF1GH114]
30.12.2022 10:58:34

EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION CHOOSE NOT TO RENEW OTCQX LISTING IN 2023

MBH Corporation
0.08 EUR -3.65%
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH CORPORATION CHOOSE NOT TO RENEW OTCQX LISTING IN 2023

30-Dec-2022 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[London 30th December 2022] MBH Corporation plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, have decided to let its trading position on OTCQX Market lapse at the end of this calendar year. After cross listing to the OTCQX in December 2020, the MBH Board agree that the expectations of trading on this exchange have not been met and will therefore remove themselves from the exchange with effect from 31st December 2022.

MBH is continuing to explore other potential cross listing opportunities and are open to future listings with OTCQX should circumstances change.

 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About MBH Corporation Plc

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

 MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0)770 396 3953

mbhcorporation.com

30-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1524393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1524393  30-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

