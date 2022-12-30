|
30.12.2022 10:58:34
EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION CHOOSE NOT TO RENEW OTCQX LISTING IN 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
[London 30th December 2022] MBH Corporation plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, have decided to let its trading position on OTCQX Market lapse at the end of this calendar year. After cross listing to the OTCQX in December 2020, the MBH Board agree that the expectations of trading on this exchange have not been met and will therefore remove themselves from the exchange with effect from 31st December 2022.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
MBH is continuing to explore other potential cross listing opportunities and are open to future listings with OTCQX should circumstances change.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About MBH Corporation Plc
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com
+44 (0)770 396 3953
mbhcorporation.com
30-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BF1GH114
|WKN:
|A2JDGJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1524393
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1524393 30-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs
|
10:58
|EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION CHOOSE NOT TO RENEW OTCQX LISTING IN 2023 (EQS Group)
|
10:58
|EQS-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION VERZICHTET AUF EINE WEITERE BÖRSENNOTIERUNG AN DER OTCQX IN 2023 (EQS Group)
|
02.12.22
|EQS-DD: MBH Corporation Plc: Callum Laing, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
02.12.22
|EQS-DD: MBH Corporation Plc: Callum Laing, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|EQS-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|EQS-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch (EQS Group)
|
05.10.22
|EQS-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english (EQS Group)
|
05.10.22
|EQS-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch (EQS Group)