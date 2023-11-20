Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie [Valor: 218214 / ISIN: AT0000938204]
20.11.2023 12:27:35

EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Reduction of strategic investment and increase in share of renewable energy at MM Kwidzyn, Poland

Mayr-Melnhof Karton
145.44 CHF -8.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Reduction of strategic investment and increase in share of renewable energy at MM Kwidzyn, Poland

20-Nov-2023 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to uncompetitive wood prices from the Polish State Forests’ monopoly and low market demand across paper and board products, the company decided to significantly reduce the planned multiannual strategic investment project at MM Kwidzyn relating to energy, further pulp integration and the product range, which was announced end of April 2023. Instead, MM Kwidzyn will focus its investments on increasing its already high share of renewable energy of currently 69 % even further.

In addition, the company has entered in consultations with trade unions and work council on a potential closure of the small packaging kraft paper machine (PM 3) and a reorganisation, which may include collective dismissal of around 110 employees.

MM Kwidzyn will continue with unchanged production of pulp and virgin fibre-based cartonboard. Regarding the paper production, paper machines PM 1 and PM 2 will continue to produce up to 360 kt/year uncoated fine paper and 40-80 kt/year “IPACKTM Strong Pro” (packaging kraft paper). Since the rebuild of one of the uncoated fine paper machines has been put on hold, sack kraft paper will not be produced in Kwidzyn.



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1777245

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1777245  20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

