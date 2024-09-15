EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG sets price range for potential 10% capital increase and potential second capital increase, in each case excluding statutory subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Marinomed Biotech AG sets price range for potential 10% capital increase and potential second capital increase, in each case excluding statutory subscription rights



Korneuburg, Austria, 15. September 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (the “Company”) announces that today the Management Board decided to set a price range of EUR 4.90 to a maximum of EUR 5.20 per new share for a potential capital increase of up to 154,053 new shares to be issued under the Authorized Capital 2024 and subject to the direct exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders (the “First Capital Increase”; for an evaluation of this capital measure, see the ad hoc announcement dated September 02, 2024). Within this price range, the Management Board may decide to carry out the First Capital Increase (in which members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board would also be expected to participate), depending on the final negotiations with selected investors and with the approval by the Supervisory Board, and set the final offer price. The volume of the First Capital Increase corresponds to up to 10% of the Company's existing share capital. Proceeds from the capital increase are to be used in particular to finance the running costs of the restructuring proceedings, to finance part of the proposed restructuring plan and to cover the costs of continuing business operations.



Furthermore, the Company is negotiating with an additional investor a potential second capital increase of up to 154,053 additional shares to be issued under the Authorized Capital 2024, which would be issued pursuant to the authorization to exclude the statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders in Section 5 paragraph 6 of the Company's articles of association (the “Second Capital Increase”). The Management Board resolved to set the same price range per new share for the potential Second Capital Increase, whereby the Management Board – with the consent of the Supervisory Board and upon satisfaction of the other necessary conditions – intends to set the same offer price for the Second Capital Increase as for the First Capital Increase.



The actual implementation of the respective capital increase is subject to the outcome of the negotiations of details with the respective investors and the conclusion of the respective transaction documents. At present, no subscription agreements have been concluded and there are no binding subscription declarations from investors for either of the two capital increases. In addition to the further resolutions of the Management Board and the approvals by the Supervisory Board required in each case, a report on the planned exclusion of statutory subscription rights for the Second Capital Increase must also be published at least two weeks before the required Supervisory Board resolution. Furthermore, the restructuring administrator must give her consent due to the ongoing restructuring proceedings. This consent has not been obtained so far for either of the two capital increases.



