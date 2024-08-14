|
14.08.2024 15:35:58
EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG: Court opens restructuring proceedings without self-administration
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Restructure of Company
Korneuburg, Austria, 14. August 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that on August 14, 2024, the Regional Court of Korneuburg opened restructuring proceedings without self-administration at the request of Marinomed Biotech AG. The Company expects trading of Marinomed shares to resume soon and a switch to the standard market continuous on the Vienna Stock Exchange.
+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++
End of Inside Information
14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marinomed Biotech AG
|Hovengasse 25
|2100 Korneuburg
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2262 90300
|E-mail:
|office@marinomed.com
|Internet:
|www.marinomed.com
|ISIN:
|ATMARINOMED6
|WKN:
|A2N9MM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1968247
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1968247 14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST