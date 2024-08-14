EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG: Court opens restructuring proceedings without self-administration

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Restructure of Company

Marinomed Biotech AG: Court opens restructuring proceedings without self-administration



14-Aug-2024 / 15:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Korneuburg, Austria, 14. August 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that on August 14, 2024, the Regional Court of Korneuburg opened restructuring proceedings without self-administration at the request of Marinomed Biotech AG. The Company expects trading of Marinomed shares to resume soon and a switch to the standard market continuous on the Vienna Stock Exchange.



+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++

14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



