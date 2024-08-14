Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Marinomed Biotech Aktie [Valor: 44956022 / ISIN: ATMARINOMED6]
14.08.2024 15:35:58

EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG: Court opens restructuring proceedings without self-administration

Marinomed Biotech
10.05 EUR 0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Restructure of Company
Marinomed Biotech AG: Court opens restructuring proceedings without self-administration

14-Aug-2024 / 15:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Korneuburg, Austria, 14. August 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that on August 14, 2024, the Regional Court of Korneuburg opened restructuring proceedings without self-administration at the request of Marinomed Biotech AG. The Company expects trading of Marinomed shares to resume soon and a switch to the standard market continuous on the Vienna Stock Exchange. 

+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++ 


End of Inside Information

14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Phone: +43 2262 90300
E-mail: office@marinomed.com
Internet: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1968247

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1968247  14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

