Marinomed Biotech Aktie [Valor: 44956022 / ISIN: ATMARINOMED6]
11.10.2024 12:48:30

EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG begins contract negotiations for the sale of the Carragelose portfolio

Marinomed Biotech
9.48 EUR 0.21%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Marinomed Biotech AG begins contract negotiations for the sale of the Carragelose portfolio

11-Oct-2024 / 12:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Korneuburg, Austria, 11. October 2024 - Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") announces that, after a thorough review of existing offers, the Management Board today decided to enter contract negotiations for the sale of the Carragelose portfolio in the form of an asset deal. The Company selected the potential buyer based on a combination of favorable purchase price, transaction security and strategic fit, thereby providing a long-term perspective for the Company. The actual implementation of the transaction depends on the outcome of the specific negotiations, the conclusion of the respective transaction documents, the approval of the Supervisory Board and the General Shareholder Assembly, as well as the continuation of the Company after the restructuring process. In addition, due to the ongoing restructuring process, approvals from the insolvency administrator and the insolvency court are necessary. These approvals have not yet been obtained.

+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++


End of Inside Information

11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Phone: +43 2262 90300
E-mail: office@marinomed.com
Internet: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2007083

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2007083  11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007083&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

