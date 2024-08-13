|
13.08.2024 23:04:23
EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG applies for court restructuring proceedings without self-administration
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Restructure of Company
Korneuburg, Austria, 13. August 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces to apply for the initiation of court restructuring proceedings. The aim is to carry out restructuring proceedings without self-administration.
As a result of the inability to raise funds required at short notice to secure the Company’s liquidity, insolvency is imminent. As announced, revenue expectations for the 2024 financial year could not yet be realized as planned. Aim of the restructuring proceedings without self-administration is to sustainably secure the Company’s financial stability according to a restructuring plan. For this purpose, besides restructuring measures, proceeds including from the realization of strategic options regarding the Carragelose business are intended to be used. The publication of the half-year financial statements planned for August 20, 2024, has been postponed.
+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++
End of Inside Information
13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marinomed Biotech AG
|Hovengasse 25
|2100 Korneuburg
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2262 90300
|E-mail:
|office@marinomed.com
|Internet:
|www.marinomed.com
|ISIN:
|ATMARINOMED6
|WKN:
|A2N9MM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1967439
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1967439 13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Marinomed Biotech AG
|
13.08.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG applies for court restructuring proceedings without self-administration (EQS Group)
|
13.08.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG beantragt gerichtliches Sanierungsverfahren ohne Eigenverwaltung (EQS Group)
|
08.08.24
|Verluste in Wien: ATX Prime legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
|
07.08.24
|Pluszeichen in Wien: ATX Prime mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
07.08.24
|Mittwochshandel in Wien: ATX Prime am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
06.08.24
|Handel in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht am Mittag Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
05.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Wien: ATX Prime gibt am Montagmittag nach (finanzen.ch)
|
01.08.24
|Handel in Wien: ATX Prime notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.ch)