|
26.01.2024 14:06:30
EQS-Adhoc: Manz AG expects revenues for the 2023 fiscal year to be approximately at previous year's level and confirms earnings forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Reutlingen, January 26, 2024 - According to preliminary figures obtained during the preparation of the annual financial statements and not yet audited by the auditor, Manz AG now expects consolidated revenues for the 2023 fiscal year to be approximately at the previous year's level (2022: EUR 251.0 million). At the same time, the earnings forecast is confirmed.
End of Inside Information
26-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Manz AG
|Steigäckerstr. 5
|72768 Reutlingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 7121 9000-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 7121 9000-99
|E-mail:
|info@manz.com
|Internet:
|http://www.manz.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JQ5U3
|WKN:
|A0JQ5U
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1824191
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1824191 26-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Werbung