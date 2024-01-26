EQS-Adhoc: Manz AG expects revenues for the 2023 fiscal year to be approximately at previous year's level and confirms earnings forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Manz AG expects revenues for the 2023 fiscal year to be approximately at previous year's level and confirms earnings forecast



Financial figures



Reutlingen, January 26, 2024 - According to preliminary figures obtained during the preparation of the annual financial statements and not yet audited by the auditor, Manz AG now expects consolidated revenues for the 2023 fiscal year to be approximately at the previous year's level (2022: EUR 251.0 million). At the same time, the earnings forecast is confirmed.



The adjustment of the previous revenue forecast to achieve growth in the lower double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year is based on delayed incoming orders and postponements of project progress. In view of the deteriorating global economic outlook, incoming orders in the 2023 financial year were below expectations overall, but regained momentum in the fourth quarter. Incoming orders reached a volume in the mid double-digit million Euro range in December 2023 alone; in the fourth quarter of 2023, they were thus significantly higher than in the first three quarters of 2023.



The earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged, with an EBITDA margin in the mid-positive single-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin in the low positive single-digit percentage range.

