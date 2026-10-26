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Logwin Aktie 37115017 / LU1618151879

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26.10.2026 07:47:33

EQS-Adhoc: Logwin increases its revenue and earnings forecast for 2026

Logwin
274.00 EUR -2.14%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Logwin increases its revenue and earnings forecast for 2026

26-Oct-2026 / 07:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (market abuse regulation)

Logwin increases its revenue and earnings forecast for 2026

Previously, revenue was expected to be between EUR 1.25bn and EUR 1.50bn. The Logwin Group now expects revenue for the financial year 2026 to range between EUR 1.50bn and EUR 1.75bn.

The previous forecast anticipated operating result (EBITA)* of between EUR 70.5m and EUR 86.0m. The Logwin Group now expects EBITA for the financial year 2026 to be between EUR 78.5m and EUR 91.0m.

The updated assessment particularly reflects higher transport volumes and increased freight rates, which have contributed to an overall positive earnings development in both business segments.

*The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group’s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section „Financial Performance Management“ of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2025 (page 1 et seq.) in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority‘s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

End of ad hoc announcement

Person making the notification: Axel Steiner, Member of the Executive Committee (Chief Financial Officer)

 

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2025, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,4bn and currently employs over 3,900 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).

Contact:       www.logwin-logistics.com

Axel Steiner
Member of the Executive Committee (CFO)
Tel:  +352 719690-1112
axel.steiner@logwin-logistics.com



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900XUC6PXMN6ABU42
EQS News ID: 2421766

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2421766  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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