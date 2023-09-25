|
25.09.2023 22:09:26
EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Revision guidance for fiscal year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Zug (Switzerland), 25 September, 2023 - Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG, a stock listed company for the development and production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, today announced a revision to its FY 2023 guidance due to recent developments, emphasizing a positive outlook and continued good growth prospects.
The company anticipates sales for FY 2023 now to be between EUR 55m and EUR 65m compared to 70m to 80m of the former guidance. The revised guidance still represents a double-digit year-on-year growth.
The adjustment in guidance arises - inter alia - from the bankruptcy of a potential new customer. Despite of this customer's current challenges, LION E-Mobility AG maintains an optimistic stance regarding future collaboration. The reasons for this is, that the client believes that, once they overcome their financial hurdles and find a solution, the possibility of future orders from the client remains promising.
Furthermore, LION E-Mobility AG reports that this guidance adjustment will not have any significant financial impact on the company. The core business of the company continues to thrive, with its existing customer base demonstrating solid growth.
Importantly, LION E-Mobility AG wants to reassure its stakeholders that this revision will not affect the companys long-term outlook. The recent start of the production gives
LION E-Mobility AG the ability to participate in the secular growth trends the entire industry is experiencing.
About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TUV SUD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TUV SUD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION Smart North America Inc., LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.
www.lionemobility.com
Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG
Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Frank Schonrock
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com
Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.
er
End of Inside Information
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
25-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Chamerstrasse 172
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1733995
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1733995 25-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu LION E-Mobility AG
Analysen zu LION E-Mobility AG
Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWochenauftakt: US-Handel endet mit leichtem Plus -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab zu Wochenbeginn nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten schlussendlich höher. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Montag mehrheitlich schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}