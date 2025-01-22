EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the EUR 6 million convertible bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Bond

22-Jan-2025 / 14:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the EUR 6 million convertible bond ZUG (CH), 22 January 2025 - Ad-hoc: Mr. Ian Mukherjee has today declared to the company the partial conversion of the convertible loan agreement granted by him together with accrued interest in the total amount of EUR 1,887,000. In return, the company will issue 3,000,000 new registered shares at CHF 0.13 each. The share capital will increase to 15,375,633 and the company's liabilities will be reduced by the amount converted. Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board

