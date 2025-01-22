Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LION E-Mobility Aktie [Valor: 56088827 / ISIN: CH0560888270]
EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the EUR 6 million convertible bond

LION E-Mobility
0.47 EUR -0.43%
EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Bond
LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the EUR 6 million convertible bond

22-Jan-2025 / 14:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the EUR 6 million convertible bond

ZUG (CH), 22 January 2025 - Ad-hoc: Mr. Ian Mukherjee has today declared to the company the partial conversion of the convertible loan agreement granted by him together with accrued interest in the total amount of EUR 1,887,000. In return, the company will issue 3,000,000 new registered shares at CHF 0.13 each. The share capital will increase to 15,375,633 and the company's liabilities will be reduced by the amount converted.

 

Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board



End of Inside Information

22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2072799

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2072799  22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

