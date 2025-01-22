|
22.01.2025 14:12:18
EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the EUR 6 million convertible bond
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Bond
LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of the EUR 6 million convertible bond
ZUG (CH), 22 January 2025 - Ad-hoc: Mr. Ian Mukherjee has today declared to the company the partial conversion of the convertible loan agreement granted by him together with accrued interest in the total amount of EUR 1,887,000. In return, the company will issue 3,000,000 new registered shares at CHF 0.13 each. The share capital will increase to 15,375,633 and the company's liabilities will be reduced by the amount converted.
Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
End of Inside Information
22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Chamerstrasse 172
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 41 749 40 75
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2072799
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2072799 22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST
