EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Judicial appointment of members of the supervisory board

LIBERO football finance AG

LIBERO football finance AG: Judicial appointment of members of the supervisory board



28-Jan-2024

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that, upon request of the executive board of LIBERO football finance AG, Mr. Klaus Brüggemann and Mr. Roland Bischof were appointed as members of the supervisory board by judicial order dated January 18, 2024 (received by the company on January 23, 2024) by the Local Court of Frankfurt am Main. In the subsequent constitutive meeting of the supervisory board, Mr. Klaus Brüggemann was elected as the chairman of the supervisory board, and Mr. Prof. Dr. Carl Heinz Daube as the deputy chairman of the supervisory board.



