|
28.01.2024 21:09:07
EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Judicial appointment of members of the supervisory board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that, upon request of the executive board of LIBERO football finance AG, Mr. Klaus Brüggemann and Mr. Roland Bischof were appointed as members of the supervisory board by judicial order dated January 18, 2024 (received by the company on January 23, 2024) by the Local Court of Frankfurt am Main. In the subsequent constitutive meeting of the supervisory board, Mr. Klaus Brüggemann was elected as the chairman of the supervisory board, and Mr. Prof. Dr. Carl Heinz Daube as the deputy chairman of the supervisory board.
End of Inside Information
28-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1824503
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1824503 28-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu LIBERO football finance AG
Analysen zu LIBERO football finance AG
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelswoche mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
ie Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneins. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Freitag positiv. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt besserte sich das Sentiment im Handelsverlauf. DIn Fernost herrschten Verkäufe vor.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}