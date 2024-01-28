Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LIBERO football finance Aktie [Valor: 47103953 / ISIN: DE000A161N22]
EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG: Judicial appointment of members of the supervisory board

LIBERO football finance
EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LIBERO football finance AG: Judicial appointment of members of the supervisory board

28-Jan-2024 / 21:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that, upon request of the executive board of LIBERO football finance AG, Mr. Klaus Brüggemann and Mr. Roland Bischof were appointed as members of the supervisory board by judicial order dated January 18, 2024 (received by the company on January 23, 2024) by the Local Court of Frankfurt am Main. In the subsequent constitutive meeting of the supervisory board, Mr. Klaus Brüggemann was elected as the chairman of the supervisory board, and Mr. Prof. Dr. Carl Heinz Daube as the deputy chairman of the supervisory board.


End of Inside Information

28-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@libero-football-finance.com
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1824503

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1824503  28-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit