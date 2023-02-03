|
03.02.2023 13:53:00
EQS-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Refinancing requires substantial contributions from equity and debt investors and is expected to largely dilute shareholders
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Reorganisation
Leoni AG: Refinancing requires substantial contributions from equity and debt investors and is expected to largely dilute shareholders
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Nuremberg, 3 February 2023 As already announced on 13 December 2022, Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) must negotiate a new financing solution with its syndicate banks and the borrower's note holders (financing parties) after STARK Corporation surprisingly refused to close the SPA on the sale of the Business Group Automotive Cable Solutions concluded in May 2022.
The ongoing negotiations suggest that there will be no solution without a capital cut by the shareholders. The rationale is that all financing parties must also make far-reaching concessions in order to enable the long-term continuation of Leoni AG by converting financial liabilities into equity (debt-to-equity swap) or into other instruments such as subordinated debtor warrants in order to reduce Leoni Group's debt.
From today's perspective, it can be assumed that a prerequisite for the refinancing solution will be a capital reduction with a subsequent capital increase (whereby the exact form is still to be determined). If these measures are implemented, the current shareholders' existing holdings will be largely diluted.
Leoni AG has entered into talks with its largest shareholder, the Pierer Group. The latter has declared that, subject to certain conditions, it is willing to make a significant contribution to the restructuring within the context of the equity injection.
Contact for journalists
03-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|EQS News ID:
|1551469
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1551469 03-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu LEONI AG
Analysen zu LEONI AG
|03.11.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.11.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.11.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.11.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|19.01.22
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.10.21
|LEONI Sell
|Warburg Research
|18.08.21
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.21
|LEONI Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.21
|LEONI Sell
|Warburg Research
|03.11.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.11.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
Wie wird sich Krypto im Jahr 2023 entwickeln? | BX Swiss TV
Das Kryptojahr 2022 brachte einige Schwierigkeiten mit sich. Wird sich der Markt im Jahr 2023 wieder etwas beruhigen? Werden Tokens nach und nach relevanter?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO Asset Management Switzerland AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI legt kräftig zu -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag höher, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgibt. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}