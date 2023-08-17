|
17.08.2023 09:13:39
EQS-Adhoc: Leoni AG expects the capital measures leading to the cancellation of the existing shares and the delisting to take effect today
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Capital Reorganisation
Leoni AG expects the capital measures leading to the cancellation of the existing shares and the delisting to take effect today
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
With the registration of the reduction of the share capital to zero euros, the existing shareholders will leave the company as a result of the cancellation of the currently issued Leoni shares ("old shares") and the listing of the old shares will end. The old shares will be derecognised by the custodian institutions and Clearstream Banking AG in the days following the registration of the capital reduction.
As provided for in the restructuring plan, the subscription of the new shares issued as part of the re-increase of the share capital will be carried out solely by the L2-Beteiligungs GmbH of the entrepreneur Stefan Pierer as a strategic investor.
End of Inside Information
17-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1705181
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1705181 17-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung