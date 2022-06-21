|
21.06.2022 19:17:23
EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Strategic Company Decision
Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy
Lenzing Having concluded its strategy update, the Managing Board of Lenzing AG decided to revise its dividend policy today. This demonstrates Lenzings confidence in its ambitious growth plans and its ability to consistently providing attractive dividends to shareholders.
As of the 2023 financial year (with payment scheduled for 2024), Lenzing plans to pay an annual dividend of at least EUR 4.50 per share (adjusted for Inflation for the years thereafter). The revised dividend policy is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.
The payment of the dividend in any year will be subject to the specific dividend proposals of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board. These proposals may deviate from the new dividend policy if appropriate under the then prevailing circumstances and will be subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting.
21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1380649
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1380649 21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
