|
19.12.2022 16:42:24
EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing adjusts earnings forecast due to one-off effects from restructuring, currency effects and further deterioration in market environment
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Lenzing The Lenzing Group, the worlds leading supplier of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is adjusting its earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year due to one-off effects related to the accelerated savings program as well as currency effects and a further deterioration of the market environment. Lenzing expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be around EUR 250 mn, which is below market expectations.
