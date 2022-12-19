SMI 10'796 0.2%  SPI 13'806 0.3%  Dow 32'952 0.1%  DAX 13'959 0.5%  Euro 0.9882 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'820 0.4%  Gold 1'788 -0.1%  Bitcoin 15'594 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9336 0.1%  Öl 79.6 0.4% 
EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing adjusts earnings forecast due to one-off effects from restructuring, currency effects and further deterioration in market environment

Lenzing
92.99 CHF -19.29%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Lenzing AG: Lenzing adjusts earnings forecast due to one-off effects from restructuring, currency effects and further deterioration in market environment

19-Dec-2022 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing The Lenzing Group, the worlds leading supplier of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is adjusting its earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year due to one-off effects related to the accelerated savings program as well as currency effects and a further deterioration of the market environment. Lenzing expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be around EUR 250 mn, which is below market expectations.

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail   media@lenzing.com
Web      www.lenzing.com
 		  
Investor Relations:
 
Sébastien Knus
Vice President Capital Markets
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone     +43 7672 701 3599
E-mail     s.knus@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com

19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1516855

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1516855  19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

