EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing adjusts earnings forecast due to one-off effects from restructuring, currency effects and further deterioration in market environment

EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Lenzing AG: Lenzing adjusts earnings forecast due to one-off effects from restructuring, currency effects and further deterioration in market environment



19-Dec-2022 / 16:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lenzing The Lenzing Group, the worlds leading supplier of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, is adjusting its earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year due to one-off effects related to the accelerated savings program as well as currency effects and a further deterioration of the market environment. Lenzing expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be around EUR 250 mn, which is below market expectations. Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Idorsia AG 122156375 50.00 % 20.00 % Tesla Inc. / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 122156376 49.00 % 18.50 % Credit Suisse / UBS 122156377 50.00 % 16.00 % Your contact for

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com

Investor Relations:



Sébastien Knus

Vice President Capital Markets

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 3599

E-mail s.knus@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com Vice President Capital MarketsLenzing AktiengesellschaftWerkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria+43 7672 701 3599 19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



