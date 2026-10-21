Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’552 0.5%  SPI 20’511 0.6%  Dow 52’734 0.5%  DAX 25’645 1.4%  Euro 0.9261 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’208 1.4%  Gold 4’132 0.2%  Bitcoin 69’584 1.6%  Dollar 0.8243 -0.1%  Öl 108.4 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin im Fokus: Was der Halving-Countdown für die Bodenbildung signalisiert
Wackelt die 4'000-Dollar-Marke? BofA dämpft Hoffnungen beim Goldpreis
Bewegung im Trump-Depot: Über 500 August-Trades mit Fokus auf Aktien von Meta und SpaceX
Alcon sichert sich Neurotech: Millionenschwere Übernahme im Bereich Augenheilkunde - Aktie fester
QIAGEN-Aktie kaum verändert: Finanzinvestor nimmt wohl Milliarden-Übernahme ins Visier
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

LEIFHEIT Aktie 339919 / DE0006464506

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.10.2026 18:42:03

EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Revision of the forecast for the full year 2026

LEIFHEIT
9.12 CHF -0.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Revision of the forecast for the full year 2026

21-Oct-2026 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Revision of the forecast for the full year 2026

Nassau (Germany), 21 October 2026 – The Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) has today reassessed its expectations for the full year 2026 based on the preliminary financial results for the first nine months of 2026, and in the light of the accelerated implementation of the FOCUS performance program and the early termination of the employment contract of the Chief Operating Officer with effect from 31 December 2026.

Against the backdrop of continued market decline, the Management Board is slightly adjusting its forecast for Group turnover in the 2026 financial year. Despite positive momentum in the fourth quarter, a decline in turnover in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared with the previous year (EUR 232.6 million) is now expected. Previously, a slight decline in turnover had been forecast.

The Management Board now expects Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between EUR -5 and -6 million. Previously, EBIT of EUR 0 million had been anticipated. The forecast result includes special items of approximately EUR 7 million relating to the implementation of the FOCUS performance program and provisions in connection with the early termination of the Management Board contract. The Supervisory Board has resolved to reduce the size of the Leifheit AG Management Board from three to two members, which will contribute to a sustainable reduction in costs. Excluding one-off effects, EBIT before special items is now expected to be around EUR 1 to 2 million.

Free cash flow for the full year 2026 is expected to be between EUR -1 and -2 million. Most recently, a figure of EUR 0 million had been anticipated (previous year: EUR 6.4 million).

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the Leifheit Group generated according to preliminary calculations, turnover of EUR 169.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 179.0 million) and EBIT of EUR -2.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 5.4 million). Earnings include special items from the FOCUS program amounting to EUR 2.0 million. In the third quarter of 2026, consolidated EBIT stood at EUR -0.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 3.4 million).

The figures relating to performance in the first nine months of 2026 are based on preliminary calculations. Consequently, there may be discrepancies between these figures and the financial results to be published in the quarterly statement on 5 November 2026 at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations.

 

Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218


End of Inside Information

21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstrasse 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900DBX574P554QO57
EQS News ID: 2419912

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419912  21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Swiss Life: Die 1'000er-Marke ist keine Utopie

Die Aktie des Versicherungskonzerns hat den übergeordneten Aufwärtstrend verteidigt. Jetzt könnte Swiss Life neue Höchstkurse ansteuern.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18:15 Logo WHS Dividenden oder Wachstum? Warum selbst die beste Aktienstrategie am Kaufpreis scheitern kann!
13:54 Chinas Exportmaschine auf Rekordkurs: Chancen im Automobilsektor
11:50 UBS Logo Swiss ETF Awards 2026: Diese ETFs und ETPs sind die Gewinner
09:59 SMI nimmt Kurs in Richtung Allzeithoch
09:12 Marktüberblick: Qiagen, adidas, Deutsche Börse, SpaceX und Netflix im Fokus
09:00 Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
20.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re
20.10.26 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’105.11 19.97 SQBT1U
Short 15’439.18 13.66 S1B4JU
Short 15’991.11 8.99 S03BFU
SMI-Kurs: 14’552.39 21.10.2026 17:31:36
Long 13’918.66 19.57 SMCOBU
Long 13’613.81 13.92 SIB66U
Long 13’022.67 8.94 S95BFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie dennoch kräftig unter Druck: Massives Plus beim Auftragseingang im dritten Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Goldminenaktien: Auf diese sechs Titel setzt UBS 2027
Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Rot
Rheinmetall-Aktie unter Druck: Protestaktion vor Werksgelände führt zu Verkehrsbehinderungen
Roche-Aktie stabil: Pharmariese präsentiert Krebsdaten am ESMO-Kongress in Madrid
UBS-Aktie fester: Immobilienfonds UBS (CH) Property Fund - Europe liquidiert
Bitcoin im Fokus: Was der Halving-Countdown für die Bodenbildung signalisiert
Comet-Aktie springt an: Konzern hebt nach Q3 Prognose für das Gesamtjahr an
Tesla-Aktie im Plus: Musk bestätigt Prüfung eines Zusammenschlusses mit SpaceX

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.