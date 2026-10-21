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21.10.2026 18:42:03
EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Revision of the forecast for the full year 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Revision of the forecast for the full year 2026
Nassau (Germany), 21 October 2026 – The Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) has today reassessed its expectations for the full year 2026 based on the preliminary financial results for the first nine months of 2026, and in the light of the accelerated implementation of the FOCUS performance program and the early termination of the employment contract of the Chief Operating Officer with effect from 31 December 2026.
Against the backdrop of continued market decline, the Management Board is slightly adjusting its forecast for Group turnover in the 2026 financial year. Despite positive momentum in the fourth quarter, a decline in turnover in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared with the previous year (EUR 232.6 million) is now expected. Previously, a slight decline in turnover had been forecast.
The Management Board now expects Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between EUR -5 and -6 million. Previously, EBIT of EUR 0 million had been anticipated. The forecast result includes special items of approximately EUR 7 million relating to the implementation of the FOCUS performance program and provisions in connection with the early termination of the Management Board contract. The Supervisory Board has resolved to reduce the size of the Leifheit AG Management Board from three to two members, which will contribute to a sustainable reduction in costs. Excluding one-off effects, EBIT before special items is now expected to be around EUR 1 to 2 million.
Free cash flow for the full year 2026 is expected to be between EUR -1 and -2 million. Most recently, a figure of EUR 0 million had been anticipated (previous year: EUR 6.4 million).
In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the Leifheit Group generated according to preliminary calculations, turnover of EUR 169.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 179.0 million) and EBIT of EUR -2.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 5.4 million). Earnings include special items from the FOCUS program amounting to EUR 2.0 million. In the third quarter of 2026, consolidated EBIT stood at EUR -0.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 3.4 million).
The figures relating to performance in the first nine months of 2026 are based on preliminary calculations. Consequently, there may be discrepancies between these figures and the financial results to be published in the quarterly statement on 5 November 2026 at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
End of Inside Information
21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstrasse 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DBX574P554QO57
|EQS News ID:
|2419912
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419912 21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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