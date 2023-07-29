Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LEIFHEIT Aktie [Valor: 339919 / ISIN: DE0006464506]
29.07.2023 11:38:15

EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignment of the Chairman of the Board of Management

LEIFHEIT
17.81 CHF 3.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignment of the Chairman of the Board of Management

29-Jul-2023 / 11:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nassau, 29 July 2023: The Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG and Henner Rinsche have come to a mutual agreement today that Mr Rinsche will step down as Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG with effect from 31 July 2023. The Supervisory Board is confident that it will be able to appoint a permanent successor to Mr Rinsche as Chairman of the Board of Management in the near future.

For the short transitional period until the new Chairman of the Board of Management can take office, Stefan De Loecker, former Chairman of the Board of Management of Beiersdorf AG, will take over the role as Chairman of the Board of Management. His position as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG will be suspended during the transitional period. The change will not affect the board members' areas of responsibility.


Contact:

Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218


End of Inside Information

29-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1691405

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1691405  29-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

