EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board of Leifheit AG resolves extension of the share buyback program with the approval of the Supervisory Board

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management Board of Leifheit AG resolves extension of the share buyback program with the approval of the Supervisory Board

Nassau/Germany, 11 December 2024 – The Board of Management of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) today decided with the approval of the Supervisory Board to extend the share buyback program proclaimed in an ad-hoc release dated 2 May 2024 and announced on 14 May 2024 presumably until 30 April 2025.

The share buyback program will be suspended for the period from 19 December 2024 until 31 December 2024 (including each date) due to the annual accounts. That means no Leifheit shares will be repurchased on the exchange trading days falling within this period.

The shares should be continued to be acquired via XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

The share buyback program is intended to enable shareholders to participate in the company's good liquidity situation over and above the dividend.

Up to and including 10 December 2024, Leifheit AG purchased a total volume of 196,731 shares at a total purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of around EUR 3.4 million under the share buyback program. This means that around EUR 5.1 million is still available for continuing the program. Leifheit AG can still buy back a maximum of 329,728 own shares.

The Board of Management continues to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 30 September 2020, to acquire treasury shares of the company until 29 September 2025 up to an amount of 10% of the share capital existing at the time this authorization is exercised.

The share buyback program continues to be carried out by an independent credit institute, that will decide on the timing of the acquisition of the shares of Leifheit AG independently and uninfluenced by Leifheit AG.

The Board of Management reserves the right to suspend and, if necessary, resume or prematurely terminate the share buyback program at any time.

The company will continue to report on the investor relations/share buyback 2024 section of its website www.leifheit-group.com on the progress of the share buyback program.

All legally permissible purposes may be considered for the use of the treasury shares acquired, in particular use as consideration in connection with the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or interests in companies or other assets, as well as in connection with mergers.

Leifheit AG remains committed to its existing dividend policy.

