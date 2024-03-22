Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.03.2024 12:00:18

EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023

22-March-2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023

Nassau/Germany, 22 March 2024 – The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506) today resolved to propose an increased dividend of EUR 0.95 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2023 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 May 2024 (previous year: EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share). The proposal is in line with Leifheit AG's dividend policy, which generally provides for the distribution of around 75% of the net result for the period or the free cash flow for the financial year as a dividend.

In addition, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board propose the distribution of a special dividend of EUR 0.10 per eligible no-par-value bearer share. The proposed special dividend is intended to allow shareholders to participate in the strong liquidity position of the Leifheit Group.

With the proposed total dividend of EUR 1.05 the company builds on the shareholder-oriented dividend payments of the past. The distribution amount would correspond to a total of EUR 9,996,696.15.

The full 2023 Annual Report will be available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ on 27 March 2024.


Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218


End of Inside Information

22-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1865513

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1865513  22-March-2024 CET/CEST

