EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023



22-March-2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023

Nassau/Germany, 22 March 2024 – The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506) today resolved to propose an increased dividend of EUR 0.95 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2023 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 May 2024 (previous year: EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share). The proposal is in line with Leifheit AG's dividend policy, which generally provides for the distribution of around 75% of the net result for the period or the free cash flow for the financial year as a dividend.

In addition, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board propose the distribution of a special dividend of EUR 0.10 per eligible no-par-value bearer share. The proposed special dividend is intended to allow shareholders to participate in the strong liquidity position of the Leifheit Group.

With the proposed total dividend of EUR 1.05 the company builds on the shareholder-oriented dividend payments of the past. The distribution amount would correspond to a total of EUR 9,996,696.15.

The full 2023 Annual Report will be available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ on 27 March 2024.

Contact:Leifheit AGPetra DombrowskyExecutive Assistant/CIROD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218