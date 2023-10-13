|
13.10.2023 14:06:04
EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit Group raises forecast for full year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit Group raises forecast for full year 2023
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Nassau (Germany), 13 October 2023 – Based on the preliminary business figures for the first nine months of 2023, the Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) has reassessed the expectations for the financial year 2023 today.
Despite the persistently challenging market conditions, the Management Board now expects a slight year-on-year growth of Group turnover for the financial year 2023 (2022: EUR 251.5 million). Previously, a slight decrease of Group turnover had been expected.
After previously forecasting Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the low single-digit million-euro range for financial year 2023, the Management Board now assumes EBIT in the mid single-digit million-euro range (2022: EUR 2.8 million). On this basis, Free cash flow is estimated to be in the upper single-digit million-euro range. It had previously been expected in the lower single-digit million-euro range (2022: EUR 8.8 million).
Group EBIT was impacted by non-recurring expenses in connection with the changes in the Management Board in the third quarter 2023. Nevertheless, the preliminary Group EBIT in the first nine months reached EUR 5.0 million (9M 2022: EUR 3.2 million). At the end of the third quarter, Group sales amounted to EUR 200.0 million – a growth of 3.5 percent compared with the prior-year figure (9M 2022: EUR 193.2 million).
The information on the development in the first nine months 2023 is based on preliminary calculations. Therefore, there may be deviations from these figures in the quarterly statement that will be published on November 15, 2023.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
End of Inside Information
13-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1748871
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1748871 13-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG
|
14:06
|EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit Group raises forecast for full year 2023 (EQS Group)
|
14:06
|EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit hebt Prognose für Gesamtjahr 2023 an (EQS Group)
|
14.08.23
|EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Famco Zacharias GbR, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.08.23
|EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Famco Zacharias GbR, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.08.23
|EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Growth in turnover and earnings in the first half of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
10.08.23
|EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
29.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Ausscheiden des Vorstandsvorsitzenden (EQS Group)
|
29.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignment of the Chairman of the Board of Management (EQS Group)
Analysen zu LEIFHEIT AG
Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerQuartalszahlen der US-Banken im Fokus: SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz zu beobachten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}