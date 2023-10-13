Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LEIFHEIT Aktie [Valor: 339919 / ISIN: DE0006464506]
13.10.2023 14:06:04

EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit Group raises forecast for full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit Group raises forecast for full year 2023

13-Oct-2023 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit Group raises forecast for full year 2023

Nassau (Germany), 13 October 2023 – Based on the preliminary business figures for the first nine months of 2023, the Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) has reassessed the expectations for the financial year 2023 today.

Despite the persistently challenging market conditions, the Management Board now expects a slight year-on-year growth of Group turnover for the financial year 2023 (2022: EUR 251.5 million). Previously, a slight decrease of Group turnover had been expected.

After previously forecasting Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the low single-digit million-euro range for financial year 2023, the Management Board now assumes EBIT in the mid single-digit million-euro range (2022: EUR 2.8 million). On this basis, Free cash flow is estimated to be in the upper single-digit million-euro range. It had previously been expected in the lower single-digit million-euro range (2022: EUR 8.8 million).

Group EBIT was impacted by non-recurring expenses in connection with the changes in the Management Board in the third quarter 2023. Nevertheless, the preliminary Group EBIT in the first nine months reached EUR 5.0 million (9M 2022: EUR 3.2 million). At the end of the third quarter, Group sales amounted to EUR 200.0 million – a growth of 3.5 percent compared with the prior-year figure (9M 2022: EUR 193.2 million).

The information on the development in the first nine months 2023 is based on preliminary calculations. Therefore, there may be deviations from these figures in the quarterly statement that will be published on November 15, 2023.

 

Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218


End of Inside Information

13-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1748871

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1748871  13-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

