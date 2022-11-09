SMI 10'904 0.7%  SPI 13'947 0.7%  Dow 32'640 -1.6%  DAX 13'666 -0.2%  Euro 0.9869 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3'728 -0.3%  Gold 1'706 -0.4%  Bitcoin 16'486 -9.7%  Dollar 0.9858 0.0%  Öl 93.0 -2.1% 
Top News
Ausblick: Deutsche Telekom stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Allianz informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Bison Erfahrungen: Der Krypto-Handelsplatz der Börse Stuttgart im Test
Konten gesperrt: Krypto-Börse Kraken mit Konsequenzen für russische Kunden
Online-Seminar: Fallende Aktien und steigende Zinsen - welche Börsenstrategie sich im aktuellen Marktumfeld lohnen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

LEG Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 20516489 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.11.2022 19:34:03

EQS-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Realignment of business strategy to the market environment, followed by a new system of key figures for 2023 and a new dividend policy

LEG Immobilien
81.99 CHF -36.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
LEG Immobilien SE: Realignment of business strategy to the market environment, followed by a new system of key figures for 2023 and a new dividend policy

09-Nov-2022 / 19:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Realignment of business strategy to the market environment, followed by a new system of key figures for 2023 and a new dividend policy

 

For 2023, the Executive Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to realign the business strategy against the background of the current market situation, which is characterized by Inflation and rising interest rates, and to focus on the highest possible capital efficiency irrespective of the capitalization rate of the invested funds.

 

Therefore, the Company no longer reports FFO I as a key figure in its guidance since this is significantly influenced by the capitalization rate but instead reports FFO I adjusted for capitalized CapEx measures, specifically AFFO.

 

For 2023, the company expects AFFO in the range of 110 to 125 million (expectation for 2022: 70 to 80 million).The key figures investments per square meter in the portfolio (expectation for 2023: around 35/sqm; forecast for 2022: close to 42/sqm) and rental growth in the comparable (like-for-like) portfolio (expectation for 2023: 3.3 to 3.7%; forecast for 2022: about 3.0%) remain unchanged as part of the guidance.

 

In particular, the business strategy with a stronger focus on maximizing potential capital efficiency is expected to lead to a development of FFO I now no longer relevant below the current market expectation in 2023. Based on the economic planning, the calculated FFO I of LEG Immobilien SE for 2023 is in a range of 425 to 440 million. The FFO I guidance for fiscal year 2022 is specified at 475 to 485 million within the previous spectrum.

 

In addition, the dividend distribution for fiscal year 2023 will also be based on the new cash-oriented key performance indicator system. The plan is to measure the dividend payout based on two components: Depending on the market environment, 100% of AFFO is to be distributed on the one hand and a part of the net proceeds generated from property disposals on the other.

 

As in previous years, the dividend proposal for 2022 will be based on FFO I. However, the payout ratio of 70% is subject to further market developments.



Contact:
Frank Kopfinger
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550
Mob. +49 (0)1721739339
 

09-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1483625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1483625  09-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483625&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LEG Immobilien

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
26.10.22 LEG Immobilien Buy Baader Bank
21.10.22 LEG Immobilien Buy UBS AG
12.10.22 LEG Immobilien Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.22 LEG Immobilien Buy Baader Bank
30.09.22 LEG Immobilien Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 08. November: Wie geht es nach dem starken Oktober weiter? | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurserholung geht weiter und es wird charttechnisch interessant.
Welche Ereignisse in diesen Wochen neben der US Zwischenwahl ausserdem wichtig sind, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 08. November: Wie geht es nach dem starken Oktober weiter? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:20 Ryanair fliegt Rekordgewinn ein
11:04 Vontobel: Einladung zum Livestream: Investieren in Zeiten angespannter Geopolitik - Dienstag, 15. November 2022 um 9.00 Uhr CET
09:51 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
09:28 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
09:04 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
08:55 KeyInvest Product News
06:42 DAX – Wahlausgang ist noch offen
08.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 17.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Netflix Inc
08.11.22 Marktupdate 08. November: Wie geht es nach dem starken Oktober weiter? | BX Swiss TV
04.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf zur Rose
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 10'904.33 09.11.2022 17:31:52
Long 9'805.47 10.88 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Tesla sitzt nach Milliarden-Investition in Bitcoin auf erheblichen Buchverlusten
Credit Suisse-Aktie zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone: Grossbank wird in der Schweiz 14 Filialen schliessen
Clean Energy bietet gute Einstiegsmöglichkeiten
Durchsuchungen bei UBS wegen russischem Oligarchen: UBS-Aktien letztlich im Plus
US-Kongresswahlen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen freundlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Bayer-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Bayer steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis - Jahresprognose steht
US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: Wall Street im Minus -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Idorsia erreicht mit Aprocitentan Studienerfolg bei Bluthochdruck: Idorsia-Aktie wird dennoch abgestraft
Diese fünf US-Aktien überzeugen Wall Street-Analysten aktuell
Plug Power mit grösserem Minus als erwartet - Plug Power-Aktie dennoch grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.