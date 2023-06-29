EQS-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Increase in AFFO Guidance to Euro 165 180 million as well as adjusted EBITDA margin to 80%

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

The Management Board of LEG Immobilien SE expects AFFO of Euro 165 180 million for the financial year 2023 (previous expectation: Euro 125 140 million). At the same time, a higher adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 80% is expected compared to originally c. 78%.



The improvement in AFFO is mainly driven by two one-time effects of roughly similar magnitude: lower excess profit taxation on LEG's own electricity production than planned, and the further cancellation of originally planned new development activities, which is relevant to Capex and therefore increases AFFO.



Operationally, LEG Immobilien SE continues to benefit from the demand situation in the rental market and on this basis expects increased rental growth of 3.8 4.0% (previous expectation: 3.3 3.7%). The guidance for investments in the portfolio remains unchanged at around 35 Euro/sqm.



For the first half-year 2023, LEG Immobilien SE expects a devaluation of its real estate portfolio of c.7%, which is in line with expectations.



The terms AFFO, adjusted EBITDA margin and FFO I are defined on page 239 of the Annual Report of LEG Immobilien SE 2022.



The figures for the first half of 2023 will be published on August 10.



