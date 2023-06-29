Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.06.2023 23:02:50

EQS-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Increase in AFFO Guidance to Euro 165 180 million as well as adjusted EBITDA margin to 80%

LEG Immobilien
46.60 CHF -0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
LEG Immobilien SE: Increase in AFFO Guidance to Euro 165 180 million as well as adjusted EBITDA margin to 80%

29-Jun-2023 / 23:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of LEG Immobilien SE expects AFFO of Euro 165 180 million for the financial year 2023 (previous expectation: Euro 125 140 million). At the same time, a higher adjusted EBITDA margin of c. 80% is expected compared to originally c. 78%.

The improvement in AFFO is mainly driven by two one-time effects of roughly similar magnitude: lower excess profit taxation on LEG's own electricity production than planned, and the further cancellation of originally planned new development activities, which is relevant to Capex and therefore increases AFFO.

Operationally, LEG Immobilien SE continues to benefit from the demand situation in the rental market and on this basis expects increased rental growth of 3.8 4.0% (previous expectation: 3.3 3.7%). The guidance for investments in the portfolio remains unchanged at around 35 Euro/sqm.

For the first half-year 2023, LEG Immobilien SE expects a devaluation of its real estate portfolio of c.7%, which is in line with expectations.

The terms AFFO, adjusted EBITDA margin and FFO I are defined on page 239 of the Annual Report of LEG Immobilien SE 2022.

The figures for the first half of 2023 will be published on August 10.

Contact:
Frank Kopfinger
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550
Mob. +49 (0)1721739339
 


End of Inside Information

29-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1669433

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1669433  29-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

