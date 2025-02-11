|
11.02.2025 18:30:56
EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG decides to apply for a change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KPS AG decides to apply for a change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The shares of KPS AG (“Company”) (WKN A1A6V4 / ISIN DE000A1A6V48) are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).
Today, the company's Executive Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, decided to apply for the revocation of the admission of the shares to the Prime Standard and to change to the General Standard. The change of stock exchange segment will enable the Company to reduce the additional expenses associated with the Prime Standard listing. The revocation of the listing will take effect three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the admission of the KPS-shares to the regulated market (General Standard).
KPS AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-3300
|E-mail:
|ir@kps.com
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1A6V48
|WKN:
|A1A6V4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2084735
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus - neuer Rekord bei 22'000er-Marke -- Chinas Börsen letztlich leichter - Feiertag in Japan
Am Dienstag verbuchte der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex erklomm ein neues Rekordhoch. Die US-Börsen finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die chinesischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
