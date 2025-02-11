Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
KPS Aktie [Valor: 10647514 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48]
11.02.2025 18:30:56

EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG decides to apply for a change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KPS AG decides to apply for a change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

11-Feb-2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG decides to apply for a change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The shares of KPS AG (“Company”) (WKN A1A6V4 / ISIN DE000A1A6V48) are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

Today, the company's Executive Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, decided to apply for the revocation of the admission of the shares to the Prime Standard and to change to the General Standard. The change of stock exchange segment will enable the Company to reduce the additional expenses associated with the Prime Standard listing. The revocation of the listing will take effect three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the admission of the KPS-shares to the regulated market (General Standard).

Leonardo Musso
Sole member of the Executive Board

Unterföhring, 11 February 2025
Contact:

KPS AG
Beta-Straße 10H
85774 Unterföhring
Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300
E-mail: ir@kps.com



End of Inside Information

11-Feb-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 356 31-3300
E-mail: ir@kps.com
Internet: www.kps.com
ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
WKN: A1A6V4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2084735

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2084735  11-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

