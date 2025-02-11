EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG decides to apply for a change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

KPS AG decides to apply for a change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



11-Feb-2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The shares of KPS AG (“Company”) (WKN A1A6V4 / ISIN DE000A1A6V48) are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

Today, the company's Executive Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, decided to apply for the revocation of the admission of the shares to the Prime Standard and to change to the General Standard. The change of stock exchange segment will enable the Company to reduce the additional expenses associated with the Prime Standard listing. The revocation of the listing will take effect three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the admission of the KPS-shares to the regulated market (General Standard).



Leonardo Musso

Sole member of the Executive Board



Unterföhring, 11 February 2025

Contact:

KPS AG

Beta-Straße 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

E-mail: ir@kps.com