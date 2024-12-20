|
20.12.2024 16:19:06
EQS-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Divests R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in North America and Adjusts Fair Value of Remaining Purchase Price Receivable
Knorr-Bremse Divests R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in North America and Adjusts Fair Value of Remaining Purchase Price Receivable
Knorr-Bremse AG (“Knorr-Bremse”) concluded a contract to sell R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. (Sheppard) to the US investor Balmoral RHS Acquisition Corp. The closing and signing of the transaction took place simultaneously. The sale of Sheppard leads to a one-time, non-cash and non-operating net loss of approximately EUR 60 million, which has a negative impact of around EUR 0.37 on earnings per share in Q4 2024. Sheppard is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial vehicle steering systems in the North American market. Sheppard generated revenues of approximately USD 150 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
In addition, the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse decided on a fair value adjustment for the carrying amount of a receivable (remaining purchase price and earn-out) from the sale of Kiepe Electric GmbH of just under EUR 50 million. Although the write-off is non-cash and will not have an impact on the operating result, it will negatively affect Q4 2024 earnings per share by EUR 0.31.
For the coming Annual General Meeting, Knorr-Bremse is planning to propose a dividend for the 2024 fiscal year that is at least stable, reflecting its continued strong operating performance.
Knorr-Bremse confirms the operating guidance for revenues, EBIT margin and free cash flow in line with Q3 reporting.
End of Inside Information
|
2056113 20-Dec-2024 CET/CEST