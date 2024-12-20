EQS-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Divests R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in North America and Adjusts Fair Value of Remaining Purchase Price Receivable

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’339 -0.7%  SPI 15’132 -0.7%  Dow 42’538 0.5%  DAX 19’796 -0.9%  Euro 0.9304 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’837 -0.9%  Gold 2’625 1.2%  Bitcoin 86’665 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8945 -0.5%  Öl 72.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
Varta-Aktie fester: Anlegerschützer wollen Sanierung bei Montana-Tech-Tochter Varta stoppen
Siemens-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Deutsches Kartellamt gibt Altair-Übernahme frei
BCV-Aktie leichter: Neue Leiterin Retail Banking ernannt
Ypsomed-Aktie bricht nach Enttäuschung bei Novo Nordisk zweistellig ein
Holcim-Aktie verliert: Geschäft in Kenia verkauft
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Knorr-Bremse Aktie [Valor: 43005909 / ISIN: DE000KBX1006]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.12.2024 16:19:06

EQS-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Divests R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in North America and Adjusts Fair Value of Remaining Purchase Price Receivable

Knorr-Bremse
63.91 CHF 0.39%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous
Knorr-Bremse Divests R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in North America and Adjusts Fair Value of Remaining Purchase Price Receivable

20-Dec-2024 / 16:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 Article 17

Keyword(s): Portfolio adjustment/fair value adjustment/stable dividend

Knorr-Bremse AG

Moosacher Str. 80

80809 Munich

ISIN: DE000KBX1006

stock exchanges and segments admitted to

 

Ad Hoc Announcement

 

Knorr-Bremse Divests R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in North America and Adjusts Fair Value of Remaining Purchase Price Receivable

  • Knorr-Bremse divests R.H. Sheppard in the United States, achieving the next major milestone in its portfolio optimization
  • Knorr-Bremse writes down remaining purchase price receivable from Kiepe Electric divestiture
  • Both topics result in a one-time non-cash impact totaling just under EUR 0.70 for earnings per share in Q4 2024
  • Unchanged strong operating performance supports proposal of an at least stable dividend for financial year 2024

Knorr-Bremse AG (“Knorr-Bremse”) concluded a contract to sell R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. (Sheppard) to the US investor Balmoral RHS Acquisition Corp. The closing and signing of the transaction took place simultaneously. The sale of Sheppard leads to a one-time, non-cash and non-operating net loss of approximately EUR 60 million, which has a negative impact of around EUR 0.37 on earnings per share in Q4 2024. Sheppard is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial vehicle steering systems in the North American market. Sheppard generated revenues of approximately USD 150 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

In addition, the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse decided on a fair value adjustment for the carrying amount of a receivable (remaining purchase price and earn-out) from the sale of Kiepe Electric GmbH of just under EUR 50 million. Although the write-off is non-cash and will not have an impact on the operating result, it will negatively affect Q4 2024 earnings per share by EUR 0.31.

For the coming Annual General Meeting, Knorr-Bremse is planning to propose a dividend for the 2024 fiscal year that is at least stable, reflecting its continued strong operating performance.

Knorr-Bremse confirms the operating guidance for revenues, EBIT margin and free cash flow in line with Q3 reporting.

 

 

Media Contact
Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 89 3547 1942
E-mail: alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com		 Investor Relations Contact
Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547-182310
E-mail: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com

 



End of Inside Information

20-Dec-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2056113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2056113  20-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056113&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten