22.11.2024 13:55:58
EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Wim de Pundert appointed as CEO and CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
The supervisory board of Knaus Tabbert AG today appointed Mr. Wim de Pundert as a member and chairman of the management board with immediate effect by way of delegation from the supervisory board. Mr. de Pundert will take on the double roles of CEO and CFO.
