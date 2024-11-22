EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Wim de Pundert appointed as CEO and CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Knaus Tabbert Aktie [Valor: 57059284 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

22.11.2024 13:55:58

Knaus Tabbert AG: Wim de Pundert appointed as CEO and CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert
12.38 EUR 3.51%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Knaus Tabbert AG: Wim de Pundert appointed as CEO and CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG

22-Nov-2024 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The supervisory board of Knaus Tabbert AG today appointed Mr. Wim de Pundert as a member and chairman of the management board with immediate effect by way of delegation from the supervisory board. Mr. de Pundert will take on the double roles of CEO and CFO.
 


End of Inside Information

22-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2036787

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2036787  22-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036787&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

