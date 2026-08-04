EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast



04-Aug-2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cologne, Germany, August 4, 2026 – KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year in light of the positive development of the earnings position in the 2025 financial year to date and the updated corporate planning.



Revenues are forecast to be about 30% (previously: about 20%) above the previous year's level. In contrast to the outlook published in March, which expected the (adjusted) operating result (EBIT) and the (adjusted) EBIT margin to be below the previous year’s level, KHD now plans significant improvements in the 2026 consolidated financial statements for the (adjusted) EBIT and the (adjusted) EBIT margin compared to the 2025 financial year. Adjusted EBIT is expected to reach more than €10 million. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD plans earnings before taxes (EBT) of more than €15 million.

Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a

51149 Cologne, Germany

Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107

E-Mail:

Website:

– KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year in light of the positive development of the earnings position in the 2025 financial year to date and the updated corporate planning.Revenues are forecast to be about 30% (previously: about 20%) above the previous year's level. In contrast to the outlook published in March, which expected the (adjusted) operating result (EBIT) and the (adjusted) EBIT margin to be below the previous year’s level, KHD now plans significant improvements in the 2026 consolidated financial statements for the (adjusted) EBIT and the (adjusted) EBIT margin compared to the 2025 financial year. Adjusted EBIT is expected to reach more than €10 million. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD plans earnings before taxes (EBT) of more than €15 million.ISIN: DE0006578008Securities identification number (WKN): 657800Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock ExchangeKHD Humboldt Wedag International AGVon-der-Wettern-Str. 4a51149 Cologne, GermanyKHD Humboldt Wedag International AGJürgen LuckasChief Financial OfficerTel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com Website: www.khd.com



End of Inside Information

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