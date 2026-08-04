KHD Humboldt Wedag International Aktie 340920 / DE0006578008
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04.08.2026 16:33:54
EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Cologne, Germany, August 4, 2026 – KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year in light of the positive development of the earnings position in the 2025 financial year to date and the updated corporate planning.
Revenues are forecast to be about 30% (previously: about 20%) above the previous year's level. In contrast to the outlook published in March, which expected the (adjusted) operating result (EBIT) and the (adjusted) EBIT margin to be below the previous year’s level, KHD now plans significant improvements in the 2026 consolidated financial statements for the (adjusted) EBIT and the (adjusted) EBIT margin compared to the 2025 financial year. Adjusted EBIT is expected to reach more than €10 million. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD plans earnings before taxes (EBT) of more than €15 million.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
End of Inside Information
04-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504-1209
|E-mail:
|info@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299008OP61LV2OHKN14
|EQS News ID:
|2377150
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2377150 04-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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|EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD hebt Ergebnisprognose an (EQS Group)
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|EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast (EQS Group)
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