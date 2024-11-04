EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast



04-Nov-2024 / 11:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KHD raises Earnings Forecast

Cologne, Germany, November 4, 2024 – KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year in light of the updated corporate planning and the positive development of the earnings position in the 2024 financial year to date.



In contrast to the outlook published in March and confirmed in August, in which slightly negative values were expected for the operating result (EBIT) and the EBIT margin, KHD now plans to achieve clearly positive values for EBIT and the EBIT margin in the 2024 consolidated financial statements. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD is thus planning significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for the year.



Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a

51149 Cologne, Germany

Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107

E-Mail:

Website: – KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year in light of the updated corporate planning and the positive development of the earnings position in the 2024 financial year to date.In contrast to the outlook published in March and confirmed in August, in which slightly negative values were expected for the operating result (EBIT) and the EBIT margin, KHD now plans to achieve clearly positive values for EBIT and the EBIT margin in the 2024 consolidated financial statements. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD is thus planning significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for the year.ISIN: DE0006578008Securities identification number (WKN): 657800Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock ExchangeKHD Humboldt Wedag International AGVon-der-Wettern-Str. 4a51149 Cologne, GermanyKHD Humboldt Wedag International AGJürgen LuckasChief Financial OfficerTel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com Website: www.khd.com



End of Inside Information

04-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

