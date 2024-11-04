|
04.11.2024 11:10:05
EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast
KHD raises Earnings Forecast
Cologne, Germany, November 4, 2024 – KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year in light of the updated corporate planning and the positive development of the earnings position in the 2024 financial year to date.
In contrast to the outlook published in March and confirmed in August, in which slightly negative values were expected for the operating result (EBIT) and the EBIT margin, KHD now plans to achieve clearly positive values for EBIT and the EBIT margin in the 2024 consolidated financial statements. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD is thus planning significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for the year.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
End of Inside Information
04-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504-1209
|E-mail:
|info@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2021869
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2021869 04-Nov-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Analysen zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Wahl: SMI und DAX kaum verändert -- Shanghai Composite schliesst stark - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag unentschlossen. An den Börsen in China und Hongkong waren zum Wochenstart Gewinne zu sehen, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}