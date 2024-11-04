Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’962 0.0%  SPI 15’925 0.0%  Dow 42’052 0.7%  DAX 19’270 0.1%  Euro 0.9413 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’889 0.2%  Gold 2’744 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’366 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8638 -0.5%  Öl 75.0 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Youngtimers-Aktie gefragt: Youngtimers übernimmt alle Anteile der C Capital Acquisition Corp.
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Was Analysten im Oktober vom Papier halten
Ausblick: Aramco (Saudi Aramco) vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Deutsche Telekom-Aktie ein
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Aktie [Valor: 340920 / ISIN: DE0006578008]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.11.2024 11:10:05

EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

KHD Humboldt Wedag International
1.33 EUR 2.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

04-Nov-2024 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD raises Earnings Forecast
Cologne, Germany, November 4, 2024 – KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year in light of the updated corporate planning and the positive development of the earnings position in the 2024 financial year to date.

In contrast to the outlook published in March and confirmed in August, in which slightly negative values were expected for the operating result (EBIT) and the EBIT margin, KHD now plans to achieve clearly positive values for EBIT and the EBIT margin in the 2024 consolidated financial statements. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD is thus planning significantly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and Group net income for the year.

Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com


End of Inside Information

04-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 6504 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 6504-1209
E-mail: info@khd.com
Internet: www.khd.com
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2021869

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2021869  04-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021869&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:43 SMI zeigt eine Reaktion
09:09 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen nach OPEC-Entscheidung
08:18 Rückversicherungen – stürmische Zeiten
07:26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – 20‘000-Punkte-Marke im Blick
01.11.24 Using Metals Weekly Options to Hedge Event Risk
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’413.87 19.91 S2S3XU
Short 12’712.31 13.27 Y7SSMU
Short 13’135.34 8.98 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’962.84 04.11.2024 11:03:33
Long 11’458.41 19.74 UQBGSU
Long 11’206.36 13.97 SSSMPU
Long 10’720.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Die Federal Reserve im Visier von Trump: Diese Zinspolitik strebt der Präsidentschaftskandidat an
Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2024: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Schneider Electric-Aktie sinkt: CEO-Wechsel bei Schneider Electric
Relief-Aktie stark: Relief Therapeutics will sich mit Renexxion zusammenschliessen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Blackwell-GPU-Probleme: NVIDIA und TSMC arbeiten an Fehlerbehebung
Warren Buffett und die US-Wahl: Starinvestor warnt vor Fake News
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten