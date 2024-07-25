Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PSI Software Aktie [Valor: 10263289 / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9]
EQS-Adhoc: Karsten Trippel Is Not Available for a Further Term of Office on the Supervisory Board

PSI Software
EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Karsten Trippel Is Not Available for a Further Term of Office on the Supervisory Board

25-Jul-2024 / 22:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karsten Trippel Is Not Available for a Further Term of Office on the Supervisory Board

Berlin, July 25, 2024 - Contrary to original plans, the current chairman of the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE, Mr. Karsten Trippel, will not be available for a further term of office on the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board's proposed resolution on agenda item 6.1 to elect Mr. Trippel to the Supervisory Board for a further term of office at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of PSI on July 26, 2024 will therefore not be put to the vote.

The reason for this is that the shareholder Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV, which holds just under 25% of the shares, and Mr. Trippel have different ideas about the future direction of the Supervisory Board.

The resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board for the election of the other shareholder candidates for the Supervisory Board (agenda items 6.2 to 6.4) remain unaffected by this and will be put to the vote unchanged on July 26, 2024.

Mr. Trippel's current term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting on July 26, 2024 and his current chairmanship of the Supervisory Board remain unaffected by this.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Tel. +49 30 2801-2727
Email: KPierschke@psi.de


End of Inside Information

25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1954613

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1954613  25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

