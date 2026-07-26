EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.



26-Jul-2026 / 18:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.



Vienna, July 24, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9; the “Company”) has concluded a standstill agreement and a binding term sheet with its major financial creditors (lenders and promissory note creditors) as the basis for a comprehensive restructuring agreement with a term ending on March 31, 2028.



The financing terms have been tightened, and a suspension of ongoing principal repayments through March 31, 2028, has been agreed upon; in addition to conditions precedent customary in restructuring agreements, the Company has committed to early repayments from excess cash (cash sweep) and from extraordinary inflows, as well as to forgoing dividend distributions. The Company’s dividend policy therefore remains suspended.



Furthermore, the Company will continue to implement comprehensive cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing measures. In addition, the Company plans to divest assets from its business portfolio and is also exploring ways to strengthen its capital base.



To support the restructuring, the Company plans to appoint Mr. Markus Richter as Chief Financial Officer; as a proven expert, he is expected to play a key role in overseeing the implementation of the restructuring process.



Contact:

Doris Gstatter

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43 50 811 1122

doris.gstatter@kapsch.net



For more information about Kapsch TrafficCom:

The financing terms have been tightened, and a suspension of ongoing principal repayments through March 31, 2028, has been agreed upon; in addition to conditions precedent customary in restructuring agreements, the Company has committed to early repayments from excess cash (cash sweep) and from extraordinary inflows, as well as to forgoing dividend distributions. The Company’s dividend policy therefore remains suspended.Furthermore, the Company will continue to implement comprehensive cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing measures. In addition, the Company plans to divest assets from its business portfolio and is also exploring ways to strengthen its capital base.To support the restructuring, the Company plans to appoint Mr. Markus Richter as Chief Financial Officer; as a proven expert, he is expected to play a key role in overseeing the implementation of the restructuring process.Investor Relations OfficerKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 21120 Vienna, AustriaP +43 50 811 1122For more information about Kapsch TrafficCom: http://www.kapsch.net



End of Inside Information

26-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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