EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG agrees on comprehensive restructuring with its major financial creditors.

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'298 0.1%  SPI 14'871 0.0%  Dow 33'043 -0.2%  DAX 15'849 -0.4%  Euro 0.9725 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'271 -0.5%  Gold 1'958 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'792 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9114 0.6%  Öl 73.0 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Stellantis-Aktie schwächer: Stellantis geht Kooperation mit Vulcan Energy bei Geothermieprojekt ein
Accelleron-Aktie steigt: Accelleron übernimmt italienische Officine Meccaniche Torino S.p.A.
BörsenTalk Flagship Event - Von Experten, mit Experten, für Experten (Werbung)
Kinarus-Aktie gewinnt: Mit aktuellen Finanzmitteln bis 2024 über Wasser halten
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittwochvormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Valiant1478650
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie [Valor: 3210136 / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.05.2023 10:03:54

EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG agrees on comprehensive restructuring with its major financial creditors.

Kapsch TrafficCom
11.65 EUR -2.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Kapsch TrafficCom AG agrees on comprehensive restructuring with its major financial creditors.

31-May-2023 / 10:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG agrees on comprehensive restructuring with its major financial creditors.

  • Extension of existing financing and new financing until May 25, 2025
  • Dividend policy remains suspended - no dividend payments

Vienna, May 31, 2023 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9; the "Company") announces that it has reached an agreement with its major financial creditors (including the creditors of the promissory notes maturing on June 16, 2023) on a comprehensive restructuring of the financing with a maturity date of May 25, 2025. The objective is a substantial reduction of net debt by at least EUR 60 million and in the longer term to a level of net debt to EBITDA of 3.0x.

New financing are subject to increased terms customary in the market; in addition, the financial creditors are entitled to a repayment surcharge in certain cases (also for existing financing). In order to achieve the targeted reduction in current net debt, the Company is committed to early repayments from surplus cash (cash sweep), from extraordinary inflows and from pending litigations, as well as to waiving dividend payments. The Company's dividend policy therefore remains suspended.

The main shareholder KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH supports the restructuring - in addition to loans already granted at the end of 2022 totaling EUR 5 million - by pledging all of its shares held in the Company, which currently correspond to around 63.3 % of the Company's share capital.

The Company further obligates itself to utilize the entire existing authorized capital in the amount of 10% of the Company's share capital (corresponding to 1.3 million new shares of the Company) in order to create sufficient liquidity, whereby the majority shareholder KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH is entitled to contribute financial support already provided.

 

Contact: 
Marcus Handl
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1120
marcus.handl@kapsch.net
 

Further information about Kapsch TrafficCom: www.kapsch.net/ktc  Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn



End of Inside Information

31-May-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1645599

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1645599  31-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645599&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kapsch TrafficCom AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:03 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post gesucht
08:40 SMI - Gefahr in Verzug
06:25 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neues Jahreshoch zum Wochenstart
30.05.23 Julius Bär: 9.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
30.05.23 Raiffeisen: 11.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Sika, Swiss Life
30.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung im Schuldenstreit – Spielt der Kongress mit?
30.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch
29.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'700.97 19.97 DRSSMU
Short 11'961.76 13.59 NMSSMU
Short 12'386.99 8.95 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'292.33 31.05.2023 10:02:38
Long 10'785.13 19.12 XVSSMU
Long 10'547.60 13.59 XFSSMU
Long 10'102.59 8.88 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken und zum US-Dollar tiefer
SMI verzeichnet letztlich deutliche Verluste -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
UBS- und CS-Aktien tiefer: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: CS-Anteilscheine erfüllen Erfordernisse von New Yorker Börse nicht mehr
Idorsia-Aktie in Rot: Chief Commercial Officer Simon Jose geht
Zeitpunkt für Starlink-Börsengang gekommen? Diese Vorteile hätte ein Starlink-IPO für Tesla-Aktionäre
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Höhenflug fort: NVIDIA will KI-Chatbot-Technik in Videospiele einbauen
NIO Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von NIO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit